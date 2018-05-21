Royole RoWrite Smart Writing Pad with Folio Now Available in North America

"The unit captures real-time writing on standard paper with traditional pen refills," commented Dr. Bill Liu, Royole founder and CEO. "Plus, users can immediately have a digital record sent directly to their smart device, computer, and to the cloud, or transfer at a later time."

With RoWrite, handwritten notes or drawings can be reproduced directly onto any smart device or computer, where it can be digitally saved. Everything can be done in real time; however, the device also works without the need of a smartphone or tablet. Content will be saved directly into RoWrite, where it can be synced later with a smart device or the cloud. With 2048 force-touch handwriting sensitivity, an accurate representation of the written material – including pressure intensity – is ensured with no writing break off or delay.

To edit or enhance digital copies in real-time, pair a device with the companion RoWrite App. Select from different writing instruments, change stroke thickness, or add up 20 colors. You can even digitally erase and capture a video of your creation to share with coworkers, family, and friends.

RoWrite offers users an improved, more intuitive, tactile experience of pen to paper rather than the less-than-ideal experience of writing directly on a tablet. Whether taking notes in a business or education setting, creating real-time designs for clients, or crafting creative artwork, it allows you to easily capture and share these handwritten documents. A few additional applications for RoWrite include:

Company employees who want to save and share notes with co-workers or supervisors

Students can easily capture class notes or homework; especially useful for saving/sharing illustrations, drawings, calculations, and formulas

Architects and designers can quickly sketch out ideas and send directly to clients for real-time feedback

Commercial and graphic designers can send renderings to clients or supervisors for critiquing and/or approval

Engineers can sketch visions, then instantly share with clients or fellow team members

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) endeavors that entail writing formulae, diagrams, integrals, chemical compounds, etc. that are difficult to enter into a digital device using a keyboard are more easily done with the human hand

Virtually anyone who needs/wants to communicate creative concepts that go beyond simple text

Royole Flexible Sensor Technology

Royole's flexible sensor technology stems from the company's development of next-generation AMOLED flexible displays. Its flexible sensors offer many advantages over traditional sensors, including higher performance, shorter production cycle, and lower costs. Royole's flexible sensor technology can be adapted for innovative flexible-sensor applications as well as conventional touch panels. Due to its stability and reliability, these Royole sensors can be easily integrated with flexible displays. Royole holds numerous patents with respect to materials, processes, and designs centered around flexible electronics applications with its innovative Flexible+ platform. The company provides customers with diverse products and solutions, fast turnaround time, and large-volume production capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The Royole RoWrite comes with a premium leather folio for added protection and is available at amazon.com as well as select Brookstone stores and other retail locations across the country. It has an MSRP of $129.99.

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), and the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technology innovations and fast growth. Holding over 1800 IPs and know-hows, it provides IP licenses, services, and, mass production and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has built a new 1.1-million-square-foot flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of USD $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

