Royole unveils two brand new products at CES 2020

RoWrite 2 Featuring the latest Royole fully flexible sensor, the RoWrite 2 is a complete redesign of the original. More than 40% lighter, significantly smaller and with longer battery life and better accuracy than its predecessor, this ultra-portable smart notebook not only offers more convenience but a better user experience all round. With Royole's fully flexible sensors embedded in a soft leather case and a wireless-charging smart pen, the RoWrite 2 is the perfect companion for those who cherish the touch and feel of paper in today's digital world.

Mirage Smart Speaker

The Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker features Royole's proprietary 8" AMOLED fully flexible touch display embracing the speaker's cylindrical body. Royole's elegant display solution enables stunning visuals and easy touch control. A 5MP camera with physical mute switch and two far-field, high quality microphones ensure access to Amazon Alexa's full functionalities, while the three full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator provide impressive 360 audio for voice and music playback. Thanks to a high-quality gloss black finish and effortless 'floating' design, the Mirage fits perfectly into any home.



RoTree

This stunning demonstration of the capabilities of Royole's paper-thin flexible displays debuts in the US. Featuring some 1,000 "leaves" of fully flexible and programmable displays, the RoTree has to be seen to be believed.

"Royole's proprietary 'Flexible+' technologies have put us squarely in a pivotal position in the innovation in consumer electronics," stated Royole's Founder and CEO, Dr. Bill Liu. "We are currently working with hundreds of business partners worldwide to adopt fully flexible displays and sensors in a wide variety of use cases that will reshape the world of consumer electronics and business applications. With the introduction of RoWrite 2 Smart Notebook and Mirage Smart Speaker, we are fully committed to establishing the Royole brand and providing "Flexible+" solutions to enterprise partners."

Visit Royole at CES

Royole's booth is located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, #11524.

Availability

The RoWrite 2 will be available globally in March priced at $129 (€129) with the Mirage Smart Speaker available in Q2 priced at $899 (£799).

About Royole Corporation

Royole Corporation is a pioneer and the global leader in the flexible technology industry that is transforming the way people experience and interact with the world. We have leveraged our proprietary flexible technology to produce fully flexible displays (FFD) and sensors (FFS), and a full range of next-generation human-machine interface products, including foldable smartphones and other smart devices. We also provide tailored solutions to our customers in six major industries – smart mobile devices, smart transportation, media and entertainment, sports and fashion, smart home, and office and education.

Our significant intellectual property rights and innovative engineering and design capabilities enabled us to achieve a number of industry milestones, including the world's thinnest full-color FFD, the world's first FFD production facility with commercial production, and the world's first foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, FlexPai™.

Founded in 2012, Royole Corporation has offices in Shenzhen, Hong Kong and California. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

