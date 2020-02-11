Royole withdraws from MWC 2020, will announce FlexPai 2

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the global leader in flexible technology, will no longer be showcasing its new line-up at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020. The difficult decision has been made due to health and safety concerns following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30, 2020.

In the past MWC events, Royole had staged very successful shows for its new technologies, including the FlexPai, the world's 1st commercially available foldable phone in 2019. It is a shame this will not follow for 2020. The company will, instead, be announcing before MWC the FlexPai 2, a brand-new foldable phone featuring flagship performance and Royole's next generation flexible technologies. More details will follow.

"With the safety and wellbeing of our employees, partners and customers being our first priority, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw our attendance from MWC this year," stated Dr. Bill Liu, Founder and CEO Royole Corporation. "It is a shame we are unable to participate in MWC 2020 and use this platform to showcase a new ground-breaking foldable phone, the FlexPai 2, instead we will announce it to the world soon prior to MWC."

About Royole Corporation

Royole Corporation is a pioneer and the global leader in the flexible technology industry that is transforming the way people experience and interact with the world. Royole has leveraged its proprietary flexible technology to produce fully flexible displays (FFD) and sensors, and a full range of next-generation human-machine interface products, including foldable smartphones and other smart devices. Royole also provides tailored solutions to customers in six major industries – smart mobile devices, smart transportation, media and entertainment, sports and fashion, smart home, and office and education.

Royole's significant intellectual property rights and innovative engineering and design capabilities enabled it to achieve a number of industry milestones, including the world's thinnest full-color FFD, the world's first FFD production facility with commercial production, and the world's first foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, the FlexPai ®.

Founded in 2012, Royole Corporation has offices in Shenzhen, Hong Kong and California. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

