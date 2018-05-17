Also driving prices higher, investors were bracing for a deepening economic crisis ‎in Venezuela which risks disrupting exports from the major producer. The political ‎uncertainty in the OPEC member state and widespread expectations that ‎Donald Trump is likely to re-impose sanctions fuelled fears of a deeper supply shortage. ‎

Key analysts at Royston Carr Asset Management noted that Brent and WTI crudes hit a new three-and-a-half-year peak‎ on Thursday's ‎morning trade. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas ‎Intermediate futures rose 70 cents, or 1 percent, pushing above $72 a barrel for ‎the first time since November 2014. ‎

Michael Tadic who is the Head of Corporate Trading at Royston Carr Asset Management commented "Oil could correct a bit lower as stronger dollar may cause investors retreat from ‎buck-denominated assets." ‎

"Yet, another bearish signal was IEA's warning that higher prices could weaken ‎demand, which in turn could cap the market," he added. ‎

Prices for Brent crude oil futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 0.98% ‎‎, or 88 cents, at $80.14 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange, ‎revisiting an earlier move past $80 for the second day in a row.

Callum Johnson, Senior Vice President at Royston Carr Asset Management also noted "These downward ‎forces, oil prices retain support from geopolitical risks and producers' commitment ‎to limit output until the end of the year."‎

Oil prices also rose despite a recent jump of the U.S, dollar, which strengthened on ‎Thursday to fresh highs as investors shrugged off weak data on retail sales to ‎extend the buck's four week-long rally. ‎

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royston-carr-asset-management-comments-as-brent-oil-rises-above-80-due-to-supply-worries-300650662.html

SOURCE Royston Carr Asset Management