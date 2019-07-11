RPA Applauds Historic HHS Initiatives to Advance Kidney Health in U.S.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10th The Renal Physicians Association expressed strong support for the numerous initiatives announced by President Donald Trump, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma, and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) Director Adam Boehler to advance kidney health in the U.S.

"This is the biggest day in the history of kidney health policy since the creation of the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) Medicare entitlement in 1972," said RPA President Jeffrey Perlmutter, M.D., of Rockville, MD. "I think I can speak for all nephrologists in saying that we are gratified that the care our patients receive is finally getting the attention it deserves."

RPA was founded in 1974 to ensure that quality and safety issues were addressed and that nephrologists received appropriate reimbursement for the care provided to patients with kidney disease. Accordingly, the unveiling of new payment models to address treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for not only ESRD care but also at earlier stages has unique relevance for RPA. In fact, Mr. Boehler specifically mentioned RPA's ESRD Clinical Episode Payment Model (recommended for implementation by the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee—PTAC—in late 2017) as serving as a guiding document in the formation of the nephrology payment models announced today.

HHS' laudable objectives to be achieved by an Executive Order signed by President Trump today and in associated rulemaking include taking steps to increase prevention and delay progression of CKD, promote the use of home dialysis modalities, and to greatly increase kidney transplantation in the U.S. by revamping the organ procurement process and by providing greater financial assistance for living organ donation. Additionally, the Administration reiterated its support for providing lifetime coverage for immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplant patients, a high priority on RPA's 2019 legislative agenda.

"RPA greatly appreciates the bold steps taken by the Administration. We look forward to continuing to work with CMS and CMMI in the refinement and implementation of these proposed payment models," said Dr. Perlmutter.

The Renal Physicians Association (RPA) is the professional organization of nephrologists whose goals are to ensure optimal care under the highest standards of medical practice for patients with kidney disease and related disorders. RPA acts as the national representative for physicians engaged in the study and management of patients with kidney disease.

SOURCE Renal Physicians Association

