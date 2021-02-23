RPA Innovator Kryon's Commitment to Customer Excellence Boosts Net Promoter Score

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA), process discovery and analytics, today announced a +3 point gain to their Net Promoter Score (NPS), a metric used to measure customer satisfaction and loyalty. Kryon's score of +71 is outstanding in the software industry, where a score of +55 is considered high.

Customer satisfaction is a core value of Kryon's product and service teams. Customer feedback has driven much of the company's leading-edge technology direction.

"We pursue a healthy dialogue with our customers to improve future updates and drive new features. Ease-of-use is at the heart of our full-cycle automation solution and reflected in our user interface, which is suitable for expert RPA developers and business users alike. If issues arise, we have a skilled team in place to resolve things quickly and efficiently," said Ohad Barnoy, Chief Customer Success Officer for Kryon.

While a high score signifies excellent customer retention and repeat business, it also represents a healthy growth trend as promoters influence new business through word-of-mouth referrals.

Kryon's service team received high praise from respondents in the feedback section with a rating of 4.7 out of 5.

"I work with many other large software companies and the best part of working with Kryon has been their customer support, in fact one of the best I have dealt with."

"Support has been excellent. It feels like a real partnership, and one team working to achieve the same goals."

"The given support, can-do approach, and thinking along with our needs and goals has been terrific! Wow factor is already here!"

For enterprise companies researching RPA solutions, a high Net Promoter Score offers assurance that a provider has a positive reputation with its existing customer base and will be responsive when needed.

NPS is a key indicator of how willing a customer is to recommend and promote a company and its products. The scale runs from -100 to +100, with most software companies falling into the benchmark +30 to +40 range. When narrowing the industry to enterprise RPA vendors, Kryon has achieved the highest rating in service and satisfaction, toppling even larger market leaders.

Kryon issues the NPS survey every six months to ensure the company is continuously improving customer satisfaction. In addition to regularly interacting with customers through user summits and forums, Kryon's customer-focused features include KryoNet, an online community forum; Kryon Academy, its free training and certification program; and an on-demand support portal available 24/7 to customers.

Customers can look forward to Kryon's upcoming Customer User Groups taking place on March 25, 2021.

For more information about Kryon RPA and their commitment to customer satisfaction, contact Kryon .

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon® is a leading innovator in enterprise automation, offering the only unified platform on the market which encompasses Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, first-to-market Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon was the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite offering rapid deployment, flexibility and scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA and guide learning, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Long Term Care Group, Microsoft, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

