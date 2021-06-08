RPA Labs Introduces the Future of Customer Experience for the Shipping Industry

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RPA Labs announced the release of RPA Engage, the premier logistics conversation AI (artificial intelligence) that enhances customer experiences by automating interactions with customers, vendors, and internal teams. A proprietary combination of conversational AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and a built-in language library of logistics terminology allows RPA Engage to answer any logistics inquiries including:

Spot Quotes

Track & Trace

Sailing Schedules

Customer Service Inquiries

And More

RPA Engage is a no-code solution that is ready to immediately deploy, easily integrating with any system, and configurable to fit a variety of company-specific needs.

RPA Engage offers two options to enhance your customer experience:

1. The world's first commercially available AI-Powered Logistics ChatBot

RPA Engage fully integrates with existing systems to provide instant, accurate responses to customer inquiries throughout all your chat channels. Freight forwarders, 3PLs, and supply chain companies who quickly respond to inquiries improve customer experience. RPA Engage's AI-Powered Logistics ChatBot offers an immediate response to general inquiries such as "where's my shipment" or "how much is it for an ocean container from Shanghai to Chicago?"

Companies implement RPA Engage to provide instant chat responses on company websites, social media channels, text/SMS, third party applications, and more.

2. Email Response Bot

Offer nonstop support for customer and vendor inquiries on the most widely used method of communication in the world: email. RPA Engage directly integrates through email to answer customer inquiries, eliminating email inboxes up to 80%.

"No one can refute that the way shippers consider and consume logistics services is steadily changing. In a time of generational change and unprecedented global events, we want to engage our clients at the time, place, and platform best suited to their needs. RPA Labs ChatBot is a piece of that strategy. Rating new shipments, regardless of communication method, is historically and reliably deficient in obtaining all the data needed for a quality response. The RPA Engage AI-Powered Logistics ChatBot addresses that within a simple user interface and attention span; in other words, without a long and unfriendly checklist for the user," said Jay Devers, CEO and Co-Founder of Bestway Freight Solutions. "Our expectations are high: we want to see new users to the system and we want to see user satisfaction rise among long-standing customers. We chose RPA Labs because they are a leader in this space with a proven executive team known to be on the front end of new technology."

Fast and quality responses like those mentioned by Devers are crucial during a time that has been so heavily influenced by the "Amazon effect" and the idea that customers expect to receive information the moment they submit an inquiry. This applies more and more to the logistics industry every day – if it takes hours or days to hear back on a quote inquiry, customers will submit requests to competitors not necessarily looking for the best price, but for whoever can respond the fastest.

More information can be found at www.RPAEngage.com or www.rpalabs.com.

About RPA Labs

RPA Labs provides a full-service solution in robotic process automation for companies in logistics/supply chain that are buried in emails, documents, and inefficient processes. Their software bots help companies scale without more people by eliminating manual, repetitive tasks, so they can offer a better experience to their customers and workforce. For more information or to request a demo, email [email protected] or visit www.rpalabs.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Joyce

Marketing Specialist

RPA Labs

650-204-0128

[email protected]

SOURCE RPA Labs

Related Links

http://www.rpalabs.com

