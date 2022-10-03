RPA Labs Rebrands to Rippey AI

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPA Labs, a logistics focused process automation company, has rebranded to Rippey AI. The new name comes as the company is expanding its technology beyond RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to include conversational AI, natural language processing, and machine learning.

"When we founded RPA Labs, it was with the goal of disrupting traditional logistics processes by automating manual workflows using technology," said Matt Motsick, CEO of Rippey AI. "Over time, we realized that RPA is just one piece of a bigger puzzle — one that includes the ability to automate email responses and offering AI chatbots. As a result, our company has evolved to include more than just software bots to help companies solve their complex business challenges like responding to shipping quotes, tracking a shipment, and creating a load."

Rippey AI will continue to provide software bots to freight forwarders/NVOCC's, 3PLs, ocean carriers, trucking companies, and shippers.

