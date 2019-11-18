RPAI Announces A Signed Lease With lululemon athletica At Main Street Promenade In Historic Downtown Naperville, IL

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) announced today that it has signed a new lease with lululemon athletica at Main Street Promenade, its mixed-use property located in historic downtown Naperville, IL. lululemon athletica will be relocating to a prominent location in downtown Naperville at the corner of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street. lululemon athletica will backfill the 5,500 square foot former J. Crew location and is anticipated to open in spring 2020.

lululemon athletica is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and many other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences enabling people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon athletica works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

"Main Street Promenade offers a desirable combination of nationally recognized retailers with a unique-to-market dining, shopping and service experience, and lululemon athletica will further define Main Street Promenade as the regional mixed-use shopping destination that is nestled within historic downtown Naperville," stated Stacy Short, vice president, leasing director – western division. "The addition of lululemon athletica continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering desirable retail experiences and strengthening the retail corridor of downtown Naperville."

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

RPAI MEDIA CONTACT

Tim O'Connell

VP, Corporate Communications

630.634.4294 | TOConnell@rpai.com

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.RPAI.com

