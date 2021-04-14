RPAI Announces Urban Outfitters To Open At Its Circle East Mixed-Use Project

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that Urban Outfitters signed a new lease at its Circle East mixed-use redevelopment project located in the heart of downtown Towson, MD. Urban Outfitters will relocate its existing Towson, MD location two blocks away to a new 8,300 square foot prominent space on the southside of Circle East on Joppa Road. Urban Outfitters joins an ever-expanding list of nationally sought-after brands, including the recently opened Shake Shack, Madison Reed, and Ethan Allen.

Circle East (Towson, MD) - Project Overview

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity, and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories, and home product assortments.

"Our vision to deliver an exciting and highly curated mixed-use destination to the Towson community continues to become a reality with the addition of Urban Outfitters to our growing list of high-quality destinations," stated Greg Goldberg, vice president, leasing director – eastern division at RPAI. "Urban Outfitters is excited to be moving to the newest development in Towson's main retail shopping center. The collaborative destination of restaurants, retailers, and entertainment will be a perfect blend of community and leisure," stated Melissa Berrian, district brand leader at Urban Outfitters.

Circle East continues to transform the downtown circle interchange by creating a walkable, active environment with attractive brands, restaurants, and convenient below-ground parking leading to six pedestrian exits to the street. RPAI's multi-family development partner, AvalonBay, complements the project by offering 370 high-end multi-family rental units above the street-level retail at Circle East.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

