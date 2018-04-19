RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) announced today that James Avery and francesca's signed new leases at Huebner Oaks, a 285,200 square foot open-air destination shopping center located in the San Antonio metropolitan statistical area (MSA). James Avery and francesca's will join Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath & Body Works, Chico's, Brighton, REI, Old Navy, the recently opened Ulta Beauty, and other national retailers.

A rendering of the James Avery flagship that is set to open in the summer of 2018. francesca’s is expected to open at Huebner Oaks in early 2019 and will occupy 1,200 square feet. francesca’s is a boutique that offers an eclectic mix of carefully-curated clothing, bright baubles, bold accessories, and playful gifts.

To better connect shoppers of Huebner Oaks with its great lineup of tenants, a pedestrian walkway opened in the spring of this year. The new walkway connects the 360 residential units of "The Mark | Huebner Oaks" via a breezeway that leads to the center's primary water feature and a newly renovated Starbucks patio. In addition, a new large format shared patio space was recently completed and includes open-air seating, charging stations, and bistro lighting for Potbelly, Chipotle and nine other restaurants and eateries. These property enhancements and two new leases demonstrate RPAI's continued investment in Huebner Oaks.

"Huebner Oaks continues to boast a strong retail and restaurant lineup that is easily accessible from I-10, and we are thrilled to add two brands with such a rich Texas history to Huebner Oaks," stated Jason Kasal, vice president, senior leasing director - western division. "We are not only improving the tenancy at the center, but we have also upgraded the common area to create an inviting, walkable center for the northwest San Antonio community."

