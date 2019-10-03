RPAI Welcomes Trader Joe's To The Shoppes At Union Hill

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) announced today that Trader Joe's signed a new lease at The Shoppes at Union Hill, a 91,700 square foot open-air lifestyle shopping center located in Denville, NJ. Trader Joe's will replace a former Pier 1 Imports and join retailers such as Bluemercury, Starbucks, Banana Republic, Club Pilates, a recently opened CycleBar, and other national brands.

Trader Joe's is expected to open in the fall of 2019 and will occupy an approximately 14,500 square foot prominent endcap unit located on the west end of the center. Trader Joe's is a chain of neighborhood grocery stores committed to providing its customers with value – great products of the highest quality at outstanding prices. The first Trader Joe's store opened in 1967 in the Los Angeles area. Since then, Trader Joe's has expanded to more than 488 stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C.

"The Shoppes at Union Hill continues to boast a strong retail and restaurant lineup having unparalleled access and visibility from Route 10. We're excited to add a premier grocer like Trader Joe's who has such a rich history that will further enhance our offering at the center," stated Greg Goldberg, vice president, leasing director - eastern division. "Through our strong relationship with Trader Joe's and support of the municipality and community, we are able to provide Denville with a sought-after natural grocer."

