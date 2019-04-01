RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases
Apr 01, 2019, 17:40 ET
ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that during the First Quarter of 2019 it purchased 55,942 shares under its share repurchase program.
RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.
For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:
Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net
Jim Landers
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net
SOURCE RPC, Inc.
Share this article