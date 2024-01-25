RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

RPC, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) ("RPC" or "the Company"), a leading diversified oilfield services company, announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

* Non-GAAP and adjusted measures, including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the appendices of this earnings release.
* Sequential comparisons are versus 3Q:23. The Company believes quarterly sequential comparisons are most useful in assessing industry trends and RPC's recent financial results. Both sequential and year-over-year comparisons are available in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Revenues increased 19% sequentially to $394.5 million
  • Net income was $40.3 million, up 120% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.19; net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $79.5 million, up 53% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%
  • The strong sequential improvement in revenues and profitability resulted from significantly higher pressure pumping fleet utilization compared to the third quarter of 2023

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $1.6 billion
  • Net income was $195.1 million and diluted EPS was $0.90; net income margin was 12.1%
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $374.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was $394.8 million and free cash flow was $213.8 million
  • The Company remained debt-free, paid $34.6 million in dividends and repurchased $21.1 million of common stock in 2023 (including $8.6 million of buyback program repurchases during 4Q:23)
  • The Company acquired the Spinnaker cementing business effective July 1, expanding RPC's existing cementing operations and customer relationships

Management Commentary

"We closed out 2023 with a strong sequential improvement in fourth quarter financial results," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As anticipated, the fourth quarter began with a solid increase in pressure pumping activity. However, as oil prices fell toward the end of the year, customer demand followed suit and we experienced a more significant holiday season slowdown than originally expected. Looking forward, we have a new Tier 4 dual-fuel fleet on order and anticipate placing it in service by the end of the second quarter of 2024, replacing a Tier 2 diesel fleet as we upgrade our asset base without adding to pressure pumping industry capacity.

"We have over $220 million in cash on the balance sheet, are highly liquid, debt-free, and capable of navigating an uncertain environment. This solid financial position also supports targeted organic investments, as well as continued capital returns to our shareholders through both dividends and opportunistic share buybacks. With the Spinnaker integration essentially complete, we are actively assessing additional acquisition opportunities to bolster selected service lines, increase our scale, and enhance our growth outlook," concluded Palmer.

Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)























4Q:23

3Q:23

Change

% Change

4Q:22

Change

% Change

U.S. rig count (avg)

622

649

(27)

(4.2)

%

776

(154)

(19.8)

%

Oil price ($/barrel)

$

78.52

$

82.17

$

(3.65)

(4.4)

%

$

82.67

$

(4.15)

(5.0)

%

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

$

2.74

$

2.59

$

0.15

5.8

%

$

5.55

$

(2.81)

(50.6)

%

4Q:23 Consolidated Financial Results (Sequential Comparisons versus 3Q:23)

Revenues were $394.5 million, up 19%. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant rebound in pressure pumping activity compared to 3Q:23. However, growth was constrained by lower-than-expected activity during the December holiday season, which may have been influenced by declining oil prices throughout the quarter.

Cost of revenues, which excludes depreciation and amortization, was $279.4 million, up from $239.1 million. These costs increased as a function of revenue growth during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $38.1 million, down from $42.0 million. The decrease in expenses is due in part to a reduction in incentive compensation and other cost control measures.

Gain on disposition of assets was $1.6 million, reflecting asset sales through the Company's normal course of operations.

Interest income totaled $2.6 million, reflecting higher cash balances.

Income tax provision was $12.3 million, or 23.4% of income before income taxes.

Net income and diluted EPS were $40.3 million and $0.19, respectively, up from $18.3 million and $0.08, respectively, in 3Q:23. Net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $79.5 million, up from $51.9 million; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%.  

Non-GAAP adjustments: there were no adjustments to GAAP performance measures in 4Q:23, other than those necessary to calculate EBITDA. However, in the first and second quarters of 2023, the Company reported pension settlement charges totaling $18.3 million, or $0.07 of diluted EPS, which were excluded when calculating adjusted financial measures (see Appendices A, B and C).

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents were $223.3 million at the end of 2023, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $394.8 million and $213.8 million, respectively, for the full year 2023.

Payment of dividends totaled $34.6 million in 2023. The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable March 11, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2024.

Share repurchases totaled $21.1 million in 2023. Buybacks under the Company's share repurchase program totaled $8.6 million during 4Q:23 (1,200,000 shares) and $18.7 million (2,469,056 shares) for the full year.

Segment Operations: Sequential Comparisons (versus 3Q:23)

Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include pressure pumping, downhole tools and services, coiled tubing, cementing, and other offerings.

  • Revenues were $371.1 million, up 22%
  • Operating income was $46.4 million, up 146%
  • Results were driven primarily by higher pressure pumping revenues, the largest service line within Technical Services, and the related leverage of fixed personnel costs

Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including rental of tubulars and related tools, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training services.

  • Revenues were $23.5 million, down 14%
  • Operating income was $5.0 million, down 27%
  • Results were driven by lower activity in rental tools and the high fixed-cost nature of these service lines
















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Revenues:














Technical Services

$

371,059

$

303,069

$

458,135

$

1,516,137

$

1,516,363

Support Services

23,472

27,348

23,895

101,337

85,399

Total revenues

$

394,531

$

330,417

$

482,030

$

1,617,474

$

1,601,762

Operating income:














Technical Services

$

46,442

$

18,912

$

110,529

$

245,904

$

281,622

Support Services

5,036

6,861

6,703

26,461

18,095

Corporate expenses

(3,880)

(4,840)

(4,500)

(18,473)

(17,660)

Pension settlement charges





(2,921)

(18,286)

(2,921)

Gain on disposition of assets, net

1,615

1,778

2,509

9,344

8,804

Total operating income

$

49,213

$

22,711

$

112,320

$

244,950

$

287,940

Interest expense

(95)

(101)

(71)

(341)

(614)

Interest income

2,596

1,450

699

8,599

1,171

Other income, net

839

804

619

3,035

1,135

Income before income taxes

$

52,553

$

24,864

$

113,567

$

256,243

$

289,632

Conference Call Information

RPC, Inc. will hold a conference call today, January 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the quarter. Interested parties may listen in by accessing a live webcast in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website at www.rpc.net. The live conference call can also be accessed by calling (888) 440-5966, or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and use conference ID number 9842359. For those not able to attend the live conference call, a replay will be available in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website beginning approximately two hours after the call and for a period of 90 days.

About RPC

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at www.rpc.net.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. In particular, such statements include, without limitation: our expectation to place a new Tier 4 DGB pressure pumping fleet in service by the end of the second quarter of 2024; our capability to navigate an uncertain environment; our financial ability to support investments in the business and return capital to shareholders; and, our intention to assess acquisition opportunities to bolster selected service lines, increase our scale, and enhance our growth outlook. Risk factors that could cause such future events not to occur as expected include the following: the price of oil and natural gas and overall performance of the U.S. economy, both of which can impact capital spending by our customers and demand for our services; business interruptions due to adverse weather conditions; changes in the competitive environment of our industry; and our ability to identify and complete acquisitions. Additional factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations are contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

For information about RPC, Inc., please contact:

Michael L. Schmit, Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]

Mark Chekanow, CFA, Vice President Investor Relations
(404) 419-3809
[email protected]

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


















REVENUES

$

394,531

$

330,417

$

482,030

$

1,617,474

$

1,601,762

COSTS AND EXPENSES:














Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
shown separately below)

279,399

239,084

308,571

1,089,519

1,088,115

Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,127

42,012

38,211

165,940

148,573

Pension settlement charges





2,921

18,286

2,921

Depreciation and amortization

29,407

28,388

22,516

108,123

83,017

Gain on disposition of assets, net

(1,615)

(1,778)

(2,509)

(9,344)

(8,804)

Operating income

49,213

22,711

112,320

244,950

287,940

Interest expense

(95)

(101)

(71)

(341)

(614)

Interest income

2,596

1,450

699

8,599

1,171

Other income, net

839

804

619

3,035

1,135

Income before income taxes

52,553

24,864

113,567

256,243

289,632

Income tax provision

12,294

6,547

26,562

61,130

71,269

NET INCOME

$

40,259

$

18,317

$

87,005

$

195,113

$

218,363
































EARNINGS PER SHARE














Basic

$

0.19

$

0.08

$

0.40

$

0.90

$

1.01

Diluted

$

0.19

$

0.08

$

0.40

$

0.90

$

1.01
















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING














Basic

216,006

216,333

216,618

216,472

216,518

Diluted

216,006

216,333

216,618

216,472

216,518

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)


December 31, 

December 31, 


2023

2022


(Unaudited)


ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

223,310

$

126,424

Accounts receivable, net

324,915

416,568

Inventories

110,904

97,107

Income taxes receivable

52,269

42,403

Prepaid expenses

12,907

17,753

Other current assets

2,768

3,086

Total current assets

727,073

703,341

Property, plant and equipment, net

435,139

333,093

Operating lease right-of-use assets

24,537

28,864

Finance lease right-of-use assets

1,036

Goodwill

50,824

32,150

Other intangibles, net

12,825

1,084

Other assets

35,411

30,481

Total assets

$

1,286,845

$

1,129,013







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable

$

85,036

$

115,213

Accrued payroll and related expenses

30,956

33,161

Accrued insurance expenses

5,340

3,232

Accrued state, local and other taxes

4,461

4,296

Income taxes payable

275

499

Unearned revenue

15,743

Pension liabilities



9,610

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

7,367

10,728

Current portion of finance lease liabilities and finance obligations

375

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,304

1,864

Total current liabilities

151,857

178,603

Long-term accrued insurance expenses

10,202

7,149

Long-term retirement plan liabilities

23,724

23,106

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,600

19,517

Long-term finance lease liabilities

819

Other long-term liabilities

7,840

5,430

Deferred income taxes

51,290

37,473

Total liabilities

264,332

271,278

Common stock

21,502

21,661

Capital in excess of par value



Retained earnings

1,003,380

856,013

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,369)

(19,939)

Total stockholders' equity

1,022,513

857,735

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,286,845

$

1,129,013

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)

Years ended December 31, 

2023

2022


(Unaudited)


OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income


$

195,113

$

218,363

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and other non-cash charges

108,249

83,664

Pension settlement charges

18,286

2,921

Working capital

57,810

(122,523)

Other operating activities

15,305

18,861

Net cash provided by operating activities

394,763

201,286







INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures

(181,005)

(139,552)

Proceeds from sale of assets

18,091

15,837

Purchase of business



(78,798)

Net cash used for investing activities

(241,712)

(123,715)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Payment of dividends

(34,562)

(8,645)

Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired

(21,088)

(918)

Cash paid for finance lease and finance obligations

(515)

(24,017)

Net cash used for financing activities

(56,165)

(33,580)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

96,886

43,991

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

126,424

82,433

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

223,310

$

126,424

Non-GAAP Measures

RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures enables investors to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods net of unusual or non-recurring charges, and in the case of adjusted EBITDA, without regard to changes in our capital structure.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.

Appendix A






























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted
Operating Income






























Operating income

$

49,213

$

22,711

$

112,320

$

244,950

$

287,940

Add: Pension settlement charges





2,921

18,286

2,921

Adjusted operating income

$

49,213

$

22,711

$

115,241

$

263,236

$

290,861

Appendix B






























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income






























Net income

$

40,259

$

18,317

$

87,005

$

195,113

$

218,363

Adjustments:














Add: Pension settlement charges, before taxes





2,921

18,286

2,921

Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges







(719)

(4,370)

(719)

Total adjustments, net of tax





2,202

13,916

2,202

Adjusted net income

$

40,259

$

18,317

$

89,207

$

209,029

$

220,565
































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted
Diluted Earnings Per Share






























Diluted earnings per share

$

0.19

$

0.08

$

0.40

$

0.90

$

1.01

Adjustments:














Add: Pension settlement charges, net of tax

$


$


$

0.01

$

0.09

$

0.01

   Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges







(0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.19

$

0.08

$

0.41

$

0.97

$

1.02
















Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)

216,006

216,333

216,618

216,472

216,518

Appendix C






























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

(In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA














Net income

$

40,259

$

18,317

$

87,005

$

195,113

$

218,363

Adjustments:














Add: Income tax provision

12,294

6,547

26,562

61,130

71,269

Add: Interest expense

95

101

71

341

614

Add: Depreciation and amortization

29,407

28,388

22,516

108,123

83,017

Less: Interest income

2,596

1,450

699

8,599

1,171

EBITDA

$

79,459

$

51,903

$

135,455

$

356,108

$

372,092

Add: Pension settlement charges





2,921

18,286

2,921

Adjusted EBITDA

$

79,459

$

51,903

$

138,376

$

374,394

$

375,013
















Net income margin



10.2 %

5.5 %

18.0 %

12.1 %

13.6 %
















Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.1 %

15.7 %

28.7 %

23.1 %

23.4 %

Appendix D












(Unaudited)



Year Ended

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow





Net cash provided by operating activities

$

394,763

$

201,286

Capital expenditures

(181,005)

(139,552)

Free cash flow

$

213,758

$

61,734

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

