RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team

Melissa Hart is a former member of Congress. She has been involved in public service and campaigns at all levels for more than three decades. She was the youngest woman ever elected to the PA State Senate and the first Republican woman to represent Pennsylvania at the federal level. In the US House, she served as a Deputy Whip and chaired the Republican Convention. She continues to serve as a mentor to candidates and public servants alike. Hart, an attorney, is also a Board Member of Enterprise Bank, a small business lender. Hart has served on Higher Education boards at her alma maters, the University of Pittsburgh and Washington & Jefferson College, as well as the Community College of Allegheny County. She is Vice Chairman of the Pittsburgh Film Office Board of Trustees.

Chris LaCivita, a National Republican Strategist & President of Advancing Strategies LLC, has over 25 years in politics, campaign strategy, management and message development. He has advised candidates at all political levels: Presidential, US Senate, Gubernatorial, US House, state legislative as well as third party and issue advocacy organizations nationally. He has lectured on Politics and taught courses on campaign management. He served in the United States Marine Corps and is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

"RPC Strategies is known for its strategic vision, creativity, and unmatched responsiveness," remarked CEO Tim Watkins, "Having Chris and Melissa on our team allows us to share their incredible insight and decades of experience with our clients, for years to come."

RPC boasts a team with more than a century of combined experience positioning brands in the political arena, featuring award-winning video producers, writers, designers, and strategists.

To explore how RPC Strategies can enhance your candidate brand, visit rpcstrategies.com.

About RPC Strategies

Located just north of Washington, DC, RPC Strategies is a political strategy, communications and media company that was founded on the principle of disruption, with more than 30 years of experience as a market leader in branding and communications for Fortune 100 companies. Business inquiries can be made directly to Beth Reinhart at 410-667-1400 / breinhart@rpcstrategies.com.

rpcstrategies.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-strategies-welcomes-political-strategists-to-team-300645593.html

SOURCE RPC Strategies

Related Links

http://rpcstrategies.com

