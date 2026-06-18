RPI Consultants Launches Invoice Statement Reconciliation in Yoga for FSM

BALTIMORE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPI Consultants, a leading ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm, has launched Invoice Statement Reconciliation for its Yoga for FSM accounts payable (AP) solution. The new feature matches vendor statements against AP data, researches unmatched lines, and automatically surfaces exceptions.

Screenshot of Yoga's Invoice Statement Reconciliation.

The feature was introduced to address ongoing vendor statement reconciliation challenges. Teams often receive statements of what vendors believe they're owed, then spend hours cross-referencing invoice records against PDFs and tracking open items in spreadsheets. As a result, mismatches go unnoticed and missed invoices show up as unexpected costs.

Yoga's Invoice Statement Reconciliation simplifies the process by capturing every vendor statement, creating a clean workspace for the reviewer, and running pre-investigation on every unmatched line; including fuzzy invoice-number search, amount matching, PO and payment-history lookups. The solution flags and resolves exceptions as they enter the system.

For teams that operate in complex AP environments, Invoice Statement Reconciliation also supports optional accrual tracking and automation. When an invoice hasn't arrived yet, Yoga can track the accrual and automate its reversal when it does, with all activity confirmed in the ERP.

"AP teams shouldn't be spending hours reconciling spreadsheets against PDF statements," said Chad Tucker, VP Yoga Software. "Yoga does the research before the reviewer ever opens the statement, saving them time so that they can instead focus their efforts on higher value work."

Yoga for FSM seamlessly integrates with Infor CloudSuite, Lawson V10, and Workday. The solution is fully hosted and managed by RPI and is built on more than 25 years of AP automation experience across hundreds of client engagements. To learn more about Yoga's Invoice Statement Reconciliation, visit www.rpic.com/how-tos/invoice-statement-reconciliation-in-yoga/.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit www.rpic.com.

SOURCE RPI Consultants