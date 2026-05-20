RPI Consultants' Yoga for FSM Reviewed in KLAS Emerging Insights Report Featuring Emerging Data Findings

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPI Consultants' Yoga for FSM solution has been reviewed by KLAS Research in the RPI Consultants Yoga 2026: Automated, Integrated A/P Workflows That Can Help Reduce Manual Invoice Processing Emerging Insights Report (May 2026), receiving high grades across key performance areas. Based on interviews with nine individuals from five healthcare organizations, the report shows Yoga consistently delivers measurable gains in invoice throughput, processing accuracy, and cost efficiency.

Screenshot from KLAS Emerging Insights Report.

Yoga solves one of the most persistent pain points in healthcare finance: the labor-intensive, error-prone work of manual invoice processing. KLAS respondents confirmed this, citing significant reductions in manual touchpoints, faster invoice transfer times, and high rates of straight-through processing, meaning most invoices move through the system without requiring human review.

Customers interviewed by KLAS graded Yoga across five key performance indicators, earning the following grades (**=Emerging Data):

Likelihood to Recommend: A+**

A+** Partnership: A+**

A+** Solution Capabilities: A**

A** Supports Integration Goals: A**

A** Would Buy Again: A+**

In this emerging-data sample, all nine interviewed respondents scored Yoga in the "highly satisfied" range on the KLAS 100-point scale. No respondents fell into the dissatisfied or satisfied categories.

KLAS also noted that, in this emerging-data sample, 100%** of interviewed organizations reported using Yoga's AI-assisted intelligent invoice capture and real-time ERP integration features, while 80%** reported actively using its dynamic exception-management workflows and fully managed SaaS capabilities.

"Having independent, third-party validation of what our customers experience every day means a lot to us," said Chad Tucker, VP of Yoga Software at RPI Consultants. "The feedback KLAS captured reflects what we've always believed: when you build a solution around how healthcare AP teams work, the results speak for themselves."

Customers selected Yoga for its rapid implementation timeline, competitive pricing, seamless ERP integration, and customization flexibility. The report also highlights RPI's responsiveness and willingness to act on client feedback as a defining strength, with customers noting that enhancement requests were frequently turned around in weeks rather than months.

Yoga for FSM streamlines procure-to-pay operations by converting physical invoices into a digital format, automating workflows, and delivering real-time visibility into supplier liabilities. To learn more about the customer experience with Yoga, view the full KLAS report at klasresearch.com.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit www.rpic.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

SOURCE RPI Consultants