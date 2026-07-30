RPI Tech Connect Brings All Things ERP to the WRKdefined Podcast Network

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital systems, local governments, K-12 school districts, and utilities deliver essential services to the communities they serve. Behind each of them is a back office keeping payroll accurate, supply chains stocked, and financial systems running. RPI Tech Connect, the "all things ERP" podcast from RPI Consultants, tells the story of that work. Today the show officially joins the WRKdefined Podcast Network.

RPI Tech Connect joins WRKdefined

By joining the network, RPI Tech Connect gains access to a growing audience of executives and practitioners who spend their careers thinking about how work gets done. WRKdefined is home to more than 90 active podcasts covering leadership, HR technology, and workplace culture. The network has produced more than 8,600 episodes and reaches nearly 3 million social followers, with over 500,000 monthly impressions.

RPI Tech Connect features conversations with consultants, industry analysts, and enterprise system end users. Episodes cover ERP implementation best practices, workforce management, industry trends, and the governance decisions that determine whether technology investments pay off.

"Since day one, RPI Tech Connect has aimed to give folks an inside view into the work that happens behind the scenes in hospitals, cities, and classrooms," said Chris Arey, host and producer of RPI Tech Connect. "That work rarely gets the spotlight, and it deserves one. WRKdefined gives these conversations a bigger stage and puts them in front of people who understand why back-office operations matter."

For listeners, the show stays the same: same host, same format, same focus on the systems behind essential services. New episodes will now reach audiences across WRKdefined's channels, and the show will sit alongside programs covering the broader world of work.

William Tincup, Co-Founder of WRKdefined, said "ERP tech is part of the critical infrastructure supporting every organization we talk about on this network. RPI Tech Connect covers that space with real expertise and we're really excited to have the show on board."

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit www.rpic.com.

About WRKdefined

WRKdefined is where work conversations live. Home to 98 podcasts and more than 8,500 episodes, the network brings together the voices shaping how organizations hire, lead, learn, and grow. Covering AI, HR technology, leadership, talent, workforce strategy, culture, and business transformation, WRKdefined connects influential audiences with trusted conversations—and gives brands meaningful ways to participate in them. Learn more at wrkdefined.com.

SOURCE RPI Consultants