RPI Consultants Redesigns Reporting in Yoga Flexible Software

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPI Consultants, a leading ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm, today announced a complete overhaul of reporting inside Yoga Flexible Software. Yoga's new reporting suite provides greater visibility into the entire accounts payable (AP) process, giving teams configurable views that range from high-level summaries to line-item detail, depending on the user.

Yoga Reporting AP Leadership Dashboard

The reporting redesign comes just months after KLAS Research reviewed Yoga in an Emerging Insights Report (RPI Consultants Yoga 2026: Automated, Integrated A/P Workflows That Can Help Reduce Manual Invoice Processing, May 2026), where all nine interviewed respondents scored Yoga in the "highly satisfied" range on the KLAS 100-point scale (Emerging Data). The report also identified reporting as an area the platform could improve, to which RPI's Yoga team responded by pushing it to the top of the prioritization queue.

Yoga's reporting redesign puts an entire AP operation in clear view. Executives get a live read on payables health, what's due, what's past due, and where the risk sits, plus a discount tracker that surfaces every capturable dollar before its window closes.

For AP leaders, Yoga's reporting capabilities answer the hard questions: How much is automation handling? Where do invoices get stuck, and for how long? Every invoice's full routing history is now on record and viewable. That means if bottlenecks show up in the data, teams can take action so that there aren't any month-end surprises.

The suite also watches for money leaks, catching duplicate invoices and tallying the dollars saved, and holding vendor data cleanup to internal deadlines.

"Our clients are the biggest movers of our product roadmap," said Julia Robinson, Director of Client Success at RPI Consultants. "Quarterly stakeholder feedback and the KLAS report told us what our clients wanted, and we built exactly that. Paired with our years of consulting experience, the result is a sophisticated, yet highly intuitive solution."

Every report is exportable to Excel, and clicking any invoice anywhere in the application opens the live Yoga form with the full document and data behind it.

The new reports are available now for all Yoga clients. To see the new reporting suite in action, visit: www.rpic.com/how-tos/yogas-new-fsm-reports-provide-end-to-end-ap-visibility/.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit www.rpic.com.

SOURCE RPI Consultants