Rplate® Survives Endurance Test in 34th SCORE International San Felipe 250 Baja Race

Reviver's Rplate was mounted to a Class 5/1600 1969 VW Baja Bug racing for The Negrete Boys Racing Team driven by Larry Negrete Jr., Larry Negrete Sr. and Ernie Negrete of San Diego, CA. Jose Garcia, Retail Marketing Manager for Galpin Motors and Navigator who rode shotgun throughout the race said, "The Negrete Boys Racing Team and I were excited to put the Rplate to the ultimate driving test in the most unforgiving desert terrain known anywhere on the planet. We're impressed that it survived the race and the conditions that Baja brings." The race is 251 miles of rock washes, fine silt, deep sand, steep climbs and 4-foot whoops that challenged vehicle, crew, and the Rplate's capabilities under the most extreme conditions.

"Over the course of the race the Rplate survived 6 – 8 direct impacts from other race vehicles and all that Mexico's beastly Baja desert had to throw at it – mostly sharp rocks and abrasive deep sand. In the end, the plate held its image and its electronics remained fully functional," Garcia said. As one of the three navigators on the team, Garcia helped keep the vehicle on course to a hard-earned second-place win. "This was a great test for our Rplate under circumstances it was never designed for," said Neville Boston, Founder & CSO for Reviver TM. "We thoroughly test our plates for extreme heat and cold, jarring and for impact. None of our tests could match this real-world-torture test; it has demonstrated just how rugged Rplates are." Boston also said, "The credit goes to our product design team for designing the Rplate to endure, and to the Negrete Boys Racing team for winning second place against such rugged competition." By comparison, the typical highways, roads and parking lots most Rplate's frequent could never serve up such brutal treatment.

Reviver's Rplate and the more advanced Rplate Pro, are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona. Eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver plates. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships like Galpin Motors, and affinity groups such as Susan G. Komen and the Arizona State University alumni association. Reviver's Rplate Pro with its suite of telematic features is positioned to serve small to medium-sized commercial fleets. The Rplate and Rplate Pro can be reviewed: www.reviver.com.

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

