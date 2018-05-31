RPM Advertising Selects Ternio's Programmatic Blockchain for Brand Partnership

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ternio, the first company to provide a scalable blockchain solution for transparency in programmatic advertising, today announced that Chicago-based ad agency RPM Advertising will trial run its blockchain solution with two brands—Terlato Wines and Majestic Star—this July. The aim is to provide inventory verification and transparency to the digital advertising process.

"We are devoted to discovering the best ways for our brand clients to advertise and are excited to be the first agency to run a blockchain-enabled programmatic advertising campaign," said RPM CEO Stephen Platcow. "We look forward to seeing how Ternio will improve what is currently a very murky ad-buying and verification process."

RPM and both brands are looking to achieve greater efficiencies in digital advertising using Ternio's technology. Transparency of the ad supply chain is a focus for many brands and agencies, so the ability to garner this insight in a programmatic environment is key. Both Majestic Star and Terlato will be applying 100% of their online display budget to piloting Ternio's platform once up and running.

Pioneering a highly scalable and fully decentralized blockchain framework, Ternio aims to solve the problems that continually plague digital advertising—lack of transparency, lengthy payment models, and advertising fraud.

The Lexicon framework underlying the operation uses highly modified versions of Hyperledger Fabric and Stellar. As a fully decentralized solution, the smart contracts ensure terms are met while providing visibility into the transactions in the supply chain. Ternio's technology provides a communication layer for ultra-fast data transfer and can support the high queries per second (QPS) required for programmatic buying and selling.

"We don't want to dictate how and where advertisers buy media, but rather bring transparency to the process," says Ian Kane, Co-Founder of Ternio. "Ternio will verify the user, instantly pay the publisher, and protect the advertisers from common forms of fraud, ultimately helping both brands and publishers regain trust in the marketplace."

About Ternio

Ternio is a blockchain company that brings transparency to the digital advertising ecosystem with its Lexicon framework. Lexicon is the only scalable blockchain solution for programmatic digital advertising - capable of supporting over 1 million transactions per second. Ternio provides the solution to existing companies in the ad supply chain - enabling those companies to verify users, instantly pay publishers, and protect advertisers from ad fraud. https://www.ternio.io.

About RPM Advertising

RPM Advertising is a full-service marketing communications firm that specializes in building traffic for experiential and retail-focused brands. Founded in 1994 on April Fools' Day by Stephen Platcow and Mark Malin, RPM Advertising was created out of the simple proposition that talent, innovation, and relentless hard work would produce a better advertising agency. That inspiration continues to deliver superior strategic thinking, resourceful media management, award-winning creative and an unparalleled responsiveness to our client partners. For more information, visit www.rpmadv.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Diane Anderson for Ternio

diane@broadsheetcomms.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpm-advertising-selects-ternios-programmatic-blockchain-for-brand-partnership-300657707.html

SOURCE Ternio

Related Links

https://www.ternio.io

