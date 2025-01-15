RPM Announces John Perkovich as President of RPM North America

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM, a trailblazer in the logistics and supply chain sector, is thrilled to announce the promotion of John Perkovich to President of North America. Barry Spilman, the Founder and architect of RPM's unprecedented success, will transition from his role as CEO to serve on RPM's Board of Directors. Barry's leadership has been instrumental in driving RPM's evolution from a budding startup in 2012 to a consistent Top 50 Freight Brokerage and Top 100 Logistics Provider. His foresight, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence have embedded a culture of innovation, agility, and growth within our organization.

John Perkovich

"Since founding RPM in 2012, my sole focus has been on the growth of our company and the growth of the special people we employ. I cannot say thank you enough to all of the employees who continue to fuel our success. I am so proud of what we have built and revel in what has been accomplished in 12 short years. While I am moving on, I am not moving away. I will continue to be an active investor in RPM and will cheer even louder for our people and our success. It has been a goal of mine to identify someone to whom I can confidently hand over the keys to RPM and embrace the next chapter. There is no one better qualified than John Perkovich. John, previously our Chief Operating Officer, has been a cornerstone of RPM's strategic and operational excellence since his arrival. His profound understanding of our industry, coupled with a forward-thinking approach to leadership, makes him the ideal successor to steward RPM into its next phase of growth."

In line with RPM's core values of fostering internal talent and ensuring a seamless continuation of its strategic direction, the organization takes immense pride in announcing the elevation of John Perkovich to the role of President of RPM North America. With 20 years of strategic insight and operational strength over the course of his career, including his former role as Chief Operating Officer, Perkovich has been instrumental in bolstering RPM's strategic framework and operational efficacy.

John's mandate will encompass oversight of RPM's P&Ls, executive leadership, and strategic initiatives, emphasizing the establishment of measurable KPIs, fostering growth, and nurturing RPM's distinguished culture.

"This is an opportune moment to deepen our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions. Together, we will continue to redefine the logistics landscape and revolutionize the automotive logistics industry. As we navigate this transition, our vision remains unwavering: to revolutionize the automotive logistics industry through agile, innovative solutions that create a seamless, reliable experience, setting new standards for service and performance.

We stand on the cusp of transformative growth, driven by our collective passion, expertise, and the rich legacy Barry has bestowed upon us. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barry and our Board for believing in me and instilling their trust in my vision & plans to take RPM to the next level."

RPM is accelerating into the future, uniting top-tier talent and visionary leadership to redefine automotive logistics. The company will continue to focus on innovation and excellence, embracing cutting-edge technology, and enhancing operational efficiencies. RPM's proprietary Marketplace platform and advanced routing guidance streamline the shipping process, ensuring optimal load matching and reducing environmental impact. RPM moves nearly 1MM vehicles per year and is poised to impact 5MM vehicles over the next three years.

About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

www.rpmmoves.com

SOURCE RPM Freight Systems LLC