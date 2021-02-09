RPM Training Co. and the Iron Compass Announce $130,000 for Youth Charity

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active lifestyle brand RPM Training Co. and its Iron Compass charitable initiative are proud to announce over $130,000 in funds raised for underprivileged and at-risk youth via the 2021 10k Challenge .

The 2021 10k Challenge—an annual community fundraising event where participants attempt to complete 10,000 jump rope double unders in 30 days—wrapped up on Feb. 2, breaking all previous records in terms of participants (in both individual and global representation), jumps completed, and funds raised.

RPM Training Co. and the Iron Compass are proud to announce $130,000 in funds raised for youth via the 10k Challenge. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/RPM Training Co.)

Nearly 4,000 participants from 38 countries participated in the 2021 10k Challenge, jumping solo or as members of 338 teams formed by independent gyms and CrossFit affiliates, community groups, charitable organizations, or followers of star athletes like 10k Challenge Ambassador and five-time World Jump Rope Grand Champion Tori Boggs. Collectively, participants logged over 28 million jumps. Major 2021 10k Challenge sponsors included Whoop, Momentous, Amp Human, LIFEAID Beverage Co., and The Ready State.

Through events like the 10k Challenge, the Iron Compass harnesses the power of RPM's active global community to change lives. The Iron Compass partners with 501c3 charitable organizations to give kids the chance to realize their own potential, develop resilience and confidence, and find a sense of belonging in a positive and healthy community.

For the second year in a row, Steve's Club National Program (SCNP) is the 2021 Iron Compass charitable partner. SCNP is a 501c3 non-profit organization with 17 chapters nationwide that partner with gyms in their communities. These "Local Clubs" provide at-risk and underserved youth with fitness coaching, mentorship, and a place to learn life lessons in a supportive environment. Last year, RPM Training Co. established the "Start a Club" grant program to encourage and support new Local Clubs in the first year of operation.

As a result of the 2021 10k Challenge's successful growth, the Iron Compass not only doubled the number of available grants in the SCNP "Start a Club" program, but also established the Iron Compass Scholarship Fund to support youth currently engaged in fitness and mentorship programs in their future academic endeavors.

"This year's success is a testament to the RPM team's commitment to effect change for youth on a larger scale," said Leora Hafri, SCNP's Executive Director. "28 million jumps later, the 10k Challenge raised a ton of awareness for Steve's Club and the funding will allow us to have an incredible direct impact on the kids we serve currently—and on athletes we have yet to discover. We're blown away by the community's rally of support and are so grateful that we'll be able to grow our program even more in 2021!"

The Iron Compass is committed to expanding its work with like-minded charitable organizations such as Steve's Club National Program in pursuit of its mission to bring fitness, mentorship, and education opportunities to at-risk and underserved youth.

About RPM Training Co.:

RPM Training Co., founded in 2012, is an active lifestyle brand focused on the intersection of training and action sports. Built largely on the success of their premium functional fitness gear, RPM also features a full line of lifestyle apparel, activewear, and functional swimwear, made by hand at their headquarters in Northern California. Their tagline "Grounded by Purpose" is a nod to the core ethos of RPM: Legit, purposeful, functional training is the best foundation for a truly full and adventurous life.

