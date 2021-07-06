RPM Training Co. Closes Series A Funding Round

Active lifestyle brand RPM Training Co. announces closure of Series A funding round and growth of Santa Cruz team Tweet this

In addition to the funding announcement, RPM Training Co. announced the addition of Brent Knudsen, founder and managing partner of Partnership Capital Growth, to the RPM board, bringing nearly 40 years of experience in values-based lifestyle businesses to the company.

Knudsen commented, "We believe in RPM and are excited to be on the team led by Shane and Josh! RPM bridges the early-stage focus of KC and later-stage growth focus of PCG, which is emblematic of our vision of RPM—entrepreneurial but soon to be huge as we capitalize on the fitness-at-home opportunity."

As a result of the round's success, RPM Training Co. intends to more than double the size of its Northern California team, creating 30+ jobs in Santa Cruz County by the end of 2021.

"It's been a long-time vision for the brand to be able to deliver all the products our community would expect from us in order to be able to train for their next adventure. With the additional horsepower behind us, we can finally put that vision in motion," said Shane Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RPM Training Co. "There's no better place to do that than right here in Santa Cruz, California, full of art and culture and home to some of the most iconic brands of our day."

RPM Training Co., founded in 2012, is an active lifestyle brand focused on the intersection of training and action sports. Built largely on the success of their premium functional fitness gear, RPM also features a full line of lifestyle apparel, activewear, and functional swimwear, made by hand at their headquarters in Northern California. Their tagline "Grounded by Purpose" is a nod to the core ethos of RPM: Legit, purposeful, functional training is the best foundation for a truly full and adventurous life.

