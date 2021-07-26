RPM Training Co. Shakes Up Home Fitness Market with Atom Launch

RPM Training Co., founded in 2012 by brothers Josh and Shane Rogers, emerged from the local Northern California CrossFit scene to earn a worldwide reputation for design and quality within the functional training, action sports, and outdoor communities. The launch of Atom builds on the brand's history of innovation within the training equipment space—as exemplified by their premium speed rope—and commitment to purposeful functional training as the best preparation for life's adventures.

Atom includes a premium equipment kit and Daily Training program (DT) delivered via a digital platform offering workout demos and class instruction from world-class coaches, global community leaderboards, and the ability to set up live sessions with friends and training partners.

Each kit is a complete functional training home gym, custom-built for the individual user's ability level and lifestyle and containing everything necessary to follow Atom's programming from the gym, the garage, or the great outdoors. Kit pricing starts at $995, with a monthly subscription cost of $35.

RPM's new equipment offerings within the Atom universe include a sandbag, barbell and bumper plates, dumbbells, kettlebells, gymnastics rings, mobility tools, and a patent-pending adjustable pull-up bar and plyobox, many of which RPM has redesigned from the ground up and manufactures or builds in the USA.

"We saw the opportunity to deliver a unique experience at home by combining the most essential pieces of equipment with an intentional training program—which also facilitates the connection between our community members as we all share the same workout stimulus and experience," said Shane Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RPM Training Co. "The future of fitness is a hybrid model, as athletes look for a flexible solution that supports training across a combination of home, gym, and on-the-road settings. Atom is that solution."

As an integral part of the Atom launch, RPM Training Co. announced the acquisition of gym programming company Warm Up and Work Out (WUWO), bringing CrossFit legends Pat and Taz Barber in-house as Atom's head coach and director of programming. Along with tiers of individual programming for all ability levels, Atom will offer an affiliate programming option for independent gyms.

"We are so pumped to have WUWO become a part of the RPM/Atom family! We could not have found a group of people and company that better aligns with our values and mission," said Pat Barber. "The authenticity and value of what's to come with this partnership has us genuinely fired up to go to work each day. We can't wait to share it with the world!"

RPM is offering a first look at the Atom equipment and programming to the functional fitness community in attendance this week at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, where RPM is the Official Sponsor of the Campground. Event attendees will have the first opportunity to test the Atom gear and programming at the RPM Campground's outdoor Atom gym beginning Wednesday, July 28.

Atom will also appear alongside RPM Training Co.'s lifestyle apparel, activewear, and functional swimwear at Surf Expo in Orlando, Florida, September 9 - 11.

A preview of the Atom equipment and interface is available at rpmtraining.com/atom . Pre-orders will open in late August for a September ship date.

For more information about RPM Training Co. and Atom, visit rpmtraining.com and follow @rpmtrainingco on Instagram.

