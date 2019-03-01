RPNAO Partners with Planbox to Promote Nursing Innovation

MONTREAL, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (RPNAO), has selected Planbox as their system of record for innovation management.

"We believe Planbox provides the innovation management domain and strategic expertise as well as network needed to position us for success," explains Barbara Jones, Director of RPN Innovation and Impact at RPNAO. "It was important to find an idea management platform that was efficient and simple to use. We feel that the Planbox platform offers us great functionality while being easy to configure and maintain." The selection and procurement process lasted about seven months, and two other vendors were considered.

The Innovation Management system will be used to engage thousands of RPNAO members across the province to generate ideas that support Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs) as professionals and identify innovative approaches that can strengthen Ontario's health system. By promoting targeted innovation challenges and outreach campaigns, RPNAO also expects Planbox will allow them to connect with a broad audience interested in nursing innovation including practical nursing students, nurses, as well as other health stakeholders.

"We expect that Planbox will help expand the reach of our work in nursing innovation and build on our extensive stakeholder engagement activities. We believe that Planbox will be a valuable resource for our members and in turn, will encourage more RPNs to become members of our Association."

Founded in 1958, RPNAO is the voice of registered practical nursing in Ontario. There are approximately 43,000 RPNs working in Ontario, playing a vital role in the province's health care system. For more information about RPNAO, its mandate and how RPNs contribute to Ontario's health care system, please visit rpnao.org.



Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Work Innovation solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation and creativity across the entire organization. Planbox is built for companies and teams of all sizes and trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands including Honeywell, Great-West Life, Panama Canal Authority, Philips, Sealed Air, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool, Willis Towers Watson and Verizon with millions of internal and external users. To learn more, visit: www.planbox.com and unleash your innovation potential.

