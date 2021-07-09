RPO Market: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 10.27% with Booming Segments

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40662

The report on the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The market is driven by the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance. The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increased use of neo-sourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market growth in APAC during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC covers the following areas:

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market sizing in APAC

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market forecast in APAC

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market analysis in APAC

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Adecco Group AG

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Hays Plc

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Korn Ferry

ManpowerGroup Global Inc.

Randstad Holding NV

TrueBlue Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Human Resource Outsourcing Market

Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Australia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

