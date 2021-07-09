RPO Market: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 10.27% with Booming Segments
Analysis of COVID-19 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Adecco Group AG | Technavio
Jul 09, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC is poised to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.07% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40662
The report on the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the need to improve the HR value chain and compliance. The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increased use of neo-sourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market growth in APAC during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/recruitment-process-outsourcing-market-in-apac-industry-analysis
The recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC covers the following areas:
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market sizing in APAC
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market forecast in APAC
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market analysis in APAC
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Adecco Group AG
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Hays Plc
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Korn Ferry
- ManpowerGroup Global Inc.
- Randstad Holding NV
- TrueBlue Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Human Resource Outsourcing Market
Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Blended RPO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MCRPO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Australia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Adecco Group AG
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Hays Plc
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Korn Ferry
- ManpowerGroup Global Inc.
- Randstad Holding NV
- TrueBlue Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform: https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=IT Consulting & Other Services
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40662
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article