RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa

LOS ANGELES and JOHANNESBURG, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RPost, a leader in email cybersecurity software services, announces an expansion of its email security, compliance, and productivity services across South Africa, in partnership with Global Micro. Global Micro is one of the leading Microsoft hosted email providers globally, and the market leader in South Africa.

RMail All-in-One Features

"RMail adds so many business essentials to the Microsoft Outlook email interface in a simple, elegant user experience," states JJ Milner, Managing Director, Global Micro. "After initial introductions to our customers and partners, we received immediate requests to deploy and purchase. We are in the midst of turning on RMail for a few tens of thousands of business users initially over the forthcoming months." RMail's Anti-Whaling email imposter protection was an important feature considering recent heightened hacker sophistication.

RMail® adds into Microsoft Outlook an all-in-one email extension for security, compliance and productivity, providing senders with simple-to-use email encryption, open tracking, Registered Email™ certified e-delivery proof, email imposter protection, and more. Users that install RMail also receive RSign. RSign® is a simple to use, full featured, web-based e-signature service that makes it easy for signers to complete and sign documents electronically using any web browser, in an intuitive, self-guided signing process.

"RMail adds more email privacy and cybersecurity to Microsoft Outlook, perhaps most importantly, with user simplicity in mind -- simple for the sender and for the recipient. Then we delight users when they realize we have also packed RMail with tools like e-signatures and Registered Email™ services that let them do more, faster," adds Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost. "RMail simply makes Microsoft email better."

About RPost: RPost is a leading cyber security company providing email security, compliance, and productivity services to more than 25 million users worldwide over more than a decade. Recipient of the World Mail Award for Best in Security, Best Innovation in IT Award in Germany, and voted Top Choice for GDPR Email Data Privacy Compliance in Europe, RPost services are in use in nearly every country. www.rpost.com

About Global Micro: Global Micro is trusted by over 4,500 businesses with the largest Microsoft Exchange customer base in South Africa with over 80,000 users. www.globalmicro.co.za

