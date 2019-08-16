RPW Technology Announces The Launch Of Liftid Neurostimulation

Dr. Ted Schwartz, MD, a New York based neurosurgeon and RPW's lead scientist, explains, "As has been shown in several studies, tDCS delivers a small amount of electrical current to the cerebral cortex, rendering neurons in the brain more likely to fire. As a result, the user demonstrates increased abilities, alertness and focus."

In today's world, most working professionals, college and grad students, video gamers, musicians, and athletes are chemically stimulating their brains through caffeine, sugar, snacks, and performance enhancers. Liftid Neurostimulation uses a safe and effective technology as an alternative to these forms of chemical stimulation.

RPW Technology is proud to be on the forefront of this emerging technology by bringing to market a tDCS device for healthy individuals (ages 18 & up) that is stylish, extremely lightweight (70 grams) including a soft, comfortable, adjustable headband, and easy to operate. Designed and developed by a team of world renowned neuroscientists, Liftid is preset for a 20 minute stimulation session and has many unique features built-in to the device. Using Liftid Neurostimulation for 20 minutes a day trains the brain to maximize attention, focus, alertness, and memory, thus putting the Liftid user in the right mindset to accomplish tasks and elevate performance.

For more information, purchase, and/or instructional video, please visit the Liftid Neurostimulation website at: www.GetLiftid.com. Unit price is $149.00, which includes an attractive and functional storage case with custom accessories and free shipping within the United States. Liftid is packaged for retail sales.

RPW Technology is a New York startup dedicated to the development and marketing of transcranial electrical stimulation devices. The company, in association with Dr. Schwartz and several neuroscientists, set out to develop a high quality, hi-tech, recreational tDCS device to introduce to consumers worldwide.

