RPX Corporation and Conversant Wireless Licensing S.à r.l. Announce Licensing Transaction

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RPX and Conversant Wireless S.à r.l. announced an agreement that provides a subset of the RPX membership with a license to Conversant Wireless' portfolio of wireless patents, including a substantial number of Standard Essential Patents. Conversant Wireless acquired these assets from Nokia in 2011.

"We are pleased to reach agreement with Conversant on this significant Standard Essential Patent (SEP) portfolio. This is another demonstration of our belief that by bringing licensees together, it is possible to minimize and resolve patent disputes, and significantly reduce the friction and cost of enforcement, thereby delivering benefits to both licensors and licensees," said Dan McCurdy, CEO of RPX.

"We have always believed in mechanisms that increase licensing efficiency such as RPX and licensing pools, and this transaction confirms our conviction. This transaction is confirmation of the importance of this portfolio which has been validated by the decisions of UK and German courts. We look forward to on-going efforts to obtain additional value from these valuable technologies," said Boris Teksler, CEO of Conversant.

ABOUT CONVERSANT

Conversant Wireless Licensing S.à r.l. is a subsidiary of Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. that is focused on licensing a major portfolio of about 900 wireless patents and patent applications covering technologies used in a wide range of mobile communications devices and services. The Conversant Wireless portfolio includes many declared SEPs that Conversant seeks to license on FRAND terms. For more information, please visit www.conversant-wireless.com/. Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. is a global intellectual property management company known for its principled approach to patent licensing. With a portfolio of thousands of patents and patent applications under management, Conversant has special expertise in semiconductors and communications technology. For more information, please visit www.conversantip.com.

ABOUT RPX

RPX (www.rpxcorp.com) has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.

As of September 30, 2020, RPX has invested nearly $3B to acquire rights to more than 60,000 US and international patent assets on behalf of more than 320 clients in eight key sectors: automotive, consumer electronics and PCs, e-commerce and software, financial services, media content and distribution, mobile communications and devices, networking, and semiconductors.

