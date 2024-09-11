RPX RESPONDS TO BASELESS ANTITRUST LAWSUIT

News provided by

RPX Corporation

Sep 11, 2024, 16:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over its 16-year history, RPX has been an important contributor to the innovation economy, facilitating thousands of patent licenses between patent owners and companies from a wide variety of industries and delivering significant transactional efficiencies to both patent owners and licensees. Such licensing speeds the development and dissemination of products that benefit millions of consumers. The complaint filed last week against RPX in Texas federal court by a company called Xockets paints an inaccurate and distorted picture of our business, asserting claims against RPX that are wrong on both the facts and the law. RPX has always conducted its business in a pro-competitive manner with strict adherence to antitrust laws. RPX will vigorously defend itself against this injudicious lawsuit which is both flawed and utterly baseless.

SOURCE RPX Corporation

