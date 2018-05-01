RPX (RPXC) ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of RPX Corporation; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Price?

On May 1, 2018, RPX announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with HGGC. Under the terms of the agreement, HGGC will initiate a tender offer for RPX shares at a price of $10.50 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the RPX board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the merger and whether the board obtained the best price possible for RPX shareholders. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $16.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for RPX was $15.15. Additionally, RPX has over $159 million in cash and no long-term debt.

If you are a shareholder of RPX and believe the proposed sale price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

