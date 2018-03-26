RPX to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

A live audio webcast of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations, Events & Presentations page of RPX's website at http://ir.rpxcorp.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the aforementioned website following the conclusion of the event.

About RPX

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ: RPXC) is the leading provider of patent risk management and discovery management solutions. Since its founding in 2008, RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.





As of December 31, 2017, RPX had invested $2.4 billion to acquire more than 23,000 US and international patent assets and rights on behalf of over 330 clients in eight key sectors: automotive, consumer electronics and PCs, E-commerce and software, financial services, media content and distribution, mobile communications and devices, networking, and semiconductors.





RPX subsidiary Inventus is a leading international discovery management provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process through the effective use of technology solutions. Inventus has been providing litigation support services to corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies since 1991.

Investor Relations Contact:

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1-415-445-3233

ir@rpxcorp.com

