RR Living Partners with Entryway to Provide Employment and Rental Homes for Skilled Workers

CEO Melanie French also joins Entryway's City Advisory Board

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RR Living, the property management company under RREAF Holdings, today announced that the company has partnered with Entryway to provide employment and rental homes for skilled workers. Entryway is a national 501(c)3 organization providing employment and housing opportunities to individuals at risk or experiencing homelessness by engaging real estate and property management leaders. CEO Melanie French has also been asked to join Entryway's City Advisory Board which works to lift more individuals out of homelessness.

RR Living kicked off its campaign with Entryway in early 2024. Since the start of its partnership, RR Living has employed six Entryway graduates already in multiple communities nationwide, who specialize in grounds, maintenance and leasing. The company anticipates a fruitful partnership to supply economic sustainability and career training.

"It is a core focus of RR Living's to provide wonderful places to call home. When Entryway connected with our team to partner, we were immediately drawn to the opportunity to be able to give back to the local communities we operate in and open the door for talent," said Melanie French, CEO of RR Living. "As a member of the Advisory Board, I look forward to providing life-changing solutions for situational homelessness."

Entryway will hold an event at 5 p.m. Central Time on May 16 at the DFW Topgolf The Colony location with RR Living sponsoring and in attendance. The goal is to raise money to support participants in North Texas with career training, employment and housing opportunities. For more information on the event, visit https://give.entrywaytalent.org/event/north-texas-topgolf-2024/e555027.

"Each day we learn more about the industry we partner with and the needs of our participants to pilot new solutions and best serve the situationally homeless and at-risk population," said David Williams, President and CEO of Entryway. "We are eager to grow our partnership with RR Living to create an impact through critical career opportunities."

For more information on RR Living, visit RRLiving.com.

About RR Living

RR Living is a fully integrated property management firm specializing in workforce housing communities. The company currently manages a multifamily portfolio consisting of nearly 16,000 units, with properties located primarily across the South, Southeast and Southern Atlantic regions of the United States. RR Living prides itself on being able to efficiently and professionally manage assets throughout its life cycle. With an experienced team of corporate and on-site professionals, RR Living is focused on growing revenues, managing expenses, and improving overall performance of its communities while providing safe and attainable housing to middle America.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas, with roots that go back 37 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under five main divisions catering primarily to middle America with its programmatic value-add multifamily acquisitions, opportunistic hospitality and resort acquisitions, core ground-up development, large and highly amenitized master planned developments, acquisition / re-development of RV Resort Communities, Student Housing, and its ground-up extended stay hospitality development division.

RREAF and its subsidiary companies employ over 450 people directly and many thousand indirectly, mainly across the Sun Belt region, handling a wide range of commercial real estate investment matters, including in-house underwriting, due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting, and legal support. RREAF and its debt and equity partners have built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $4.5 billion in assets under management, across 15 states. Winner of the 2021 and 2022 Multifamily Operator of the Year Award and selected as an Optigo® 2022 and 2023 Select Sponsor, RREAF values its impact on local communities. RREAF's mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, residents, and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence, and expertise with integrity, vision, values, and purpose. For more information, please visit www.rreaf.com.

About Entryway

Entryway is a national 501(c)3 organization that transitions individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing career training, full-time employment and housing opportunities in partnership with the real estate industry. For more information, please visit entrywaytalent.org.

