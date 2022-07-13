RRA Capital Hires New General Counsel and Managing Director of Originations

RRA Capital announced today that it has added two seasoned executives to the company's leadership team. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Dimple and Kyung to our team," said Marc Grayson, President & COO of RRA Capital. "Their perspectives will help RRA further its mission of delivering exceptional service and intelligent investments to our clients and partners."

About RRA Capital

RRA Capital is a privately held direct commercial real estate bridge lender and investment firm. Operating nationwide, RRA finances value-add commercial and multifamily real estate nationwide with flexible bridge and intermediate term loans customized to fit the sponsor's needs. RRA's principals have over $10 billion worth of commercial real estate (CRE) investment experience in value-add and distressed CRE for numerous global financial institutions, and across multiple markets, products, and cycles. To date, RRA has originated and managed over $1B in commercial real estate bridge loans across the US. More information and financing terms can be found at www.rracapital.com .

