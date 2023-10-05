RRC Proposes Major Overhaul for Water Protection and Oil & Gas Waste Management Rules

News provided by

Recover Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 17:45 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On October 2, 2023, the Railroad Commission of Texas (the "RRC") made an announcement on changes to Statewide Rule 8, which regulates how oil and gas waste is managed within the state.

Continue Reading
RRC Proposes Major Overhaul for Water Protection and Oil & Gas Waste Management Rules (CNW Group/Recover Inc.)
RRC Proposes Major Overhaul for Water Protection and Oil & Gas Waste Management Rules (CNW Group/Recover Inc.)

The vast majority of oil and gas waste is disposed of in drilling pits. Drilling pits (shown in the image below) are large open hole excavations that are used to dispose of oil and gas waste. This waste contains significant volumes of diesel, salt water and heavy metals and is toxic to the local environment, including ground water, if the drilling pit liner is breached.  Recover Inc. ("Recover") was pleased to see the RRC propose regulation changes that will enhance the protection of ground and surface water when using drilling pits, similar to nearly every other oil and gas jurisdiction.  The process of changing the Statewide Rule 8 has entered the public consultation phase and is likely to be enacted in 2024.

Recover is a waste-to-energy technology company that transforms oil and gas waste into a low carbon intensity transportation fuel.

Recover has a shovel ready waste-to-energy project that will be co-located on a landfill in the Permian Basin. The changing regulations will result in a substantial redirection of oil and gas waste from drilling pits, to landfills where Recover will be located. Once this waste has been processed, Recover's proprietary technology will lead to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

North American energy producers are global leaders in sustainable development.  Recover believes that this regulatory change will be the catalyst to developing a number of new waste-to-energy facilities within the oil and gas industry reducing greenhouse gas emissions and producing a new clean fuel supply, while generating skilled employment opportunities.  

SOURCE Recover Inc.

Also from this source

Recover Achieves Historic Milestones

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.