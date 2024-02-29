LAS VEGAS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council's (RRC) Sell-a-bration®, now in its 36th year, promises a transformative experience for hundreds of top-producing real estate agents. From February 29 to March 2, 2024, at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, attendees from 48 US (United States) states, one US territory and 10 countries will gather to:

RRC's 36th Sell-a-bration®: Uniting and Advancing the Best in Real Estate

Forge meaningful connections with Certified Residential Specialists (CRS) Designees, RRC members and other top-producing real estate professionals, expanding their referral base and fostering long-term business relationships. Sharpen their expertise: Pre-conference courses led by CRS Certified Instructors, Lee Barrett , and Addie Owens , delve into "Mastering the Evolving Buyers Brokerage Agreements" and "I Do Until, We Must Part the Assets: Navigating Divorcing Customers," equip agents with valuable strategies for today's complex market.





: This year's Sell-a-bration features an enriching lineup of 28 education sessions spread across two days. These sessions have been meticulously chosen by an advisory panel comprised of CRS Designees and RRC members, ensuring a curriculum that is both relevant and beneficial for attendees. Unleash innovative strategies: Gain actionable takeaways from industry leaders and inspiring keynote speakers, including Kyle Scheele , dubbed "the patron saint of crazy ideas" for his unconventional yet impactful approaches. Jeff Henderson will share his journey of overcoming adversity, empowering attendees to achieve their dreams. Crowdsourced Comedy, an improv group, will inject humor and engagement into the learning experience.





Witness the inaugural CRS Commencement, where over 40 new CRS Designees are recognized for their dedication and accomplishments in the field joining "the best of the best." Connect and unwind: Network with peers, source new business opportunities, and enjoy educational sessions and inspirational content.

"Sell-a-bration offers a unique and comprehensive platform for real estate professionals to thrive," says Tricia Nekota, 2024 RRC President. "As we stand on the threshold of the 36th Sell-a-bration, I am reminded of the power of community and the incredible achievements we can accomplish when we come together. This event promises unparalleled opportunities for learning and growth, embodying the resilience, innovation, and spirit of excellence that defines our members and our organization."

The conference includes a Night Out in Las Vegas sponsored by RRC Nevada, providing a fun and social setting to solidify connections and celebrate success.

Sell-a-bration is unrivaled in its distinction, just like the CRS Designation, RRC members, certified instructors, RRC State Networks and Global Partner Networks. Sell-a-bration addresses industry challenges and opportunities. It solidifies RRC and its events as the "go to" for education and networking during challenging times, demonstrating its role in providing pivotal leadership within the broader real estate industry.

Sell-a-bration 2025 will be held at the Omni Nashville, TN, March 17 – 19, 2025.

About the Residential Real Estate Council: The Residential Real Estate Council is the leading education and networking organization for residential real estate agents. It awards the prestigious CRS Designation to experienced residential real estate professionals who have completed advanced professional training and proven outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

SOURCE Residential Real Estate Council