RRD International Appoints Bridget Martell, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and Promotes Maryann Krane to Senior Vice President, Program Leadership

"The addition of Bridget to the RRD team and Maryann's promotion is a reflection of how we continue to strengthen our industry-leading team of product development experts", said Scott Tarrant, president of RRD International. "Both Bridget and Maryann contribute veteran expertise and strategic perspective as we help biopharmaceutical companies and investors make more efficient use of capital and accelerate product development."

Dr. Martell brings more than 18 years of experience in clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs to RRD. She has served in leadership roles at companies including Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, and Juniper Pharmaceuticals with a track record of success that contributed to the approval of six products in immuno-oncology, oncology, orphan disease, sleep medicine, and cardiovascular medicine. She has broad therapeutic experience having brought small molecules, complex protein biologics, biosimilars, therapeutic vaccines, and combination products through various stages of development, including most recently, the in-licensing and development of three intravaginal ring products while serving as chief medical officer at Juniper Pharma. Dr. Martell holds a B.S. in microbiology from Cornell University, an M.A. in molecular immunology from Boston University, and an M.D. from The Chicago Medical School. She completed her internship and residency in internal medicine and was an internal medicine chief resident and Robert Wood Johnson Faculty Scholar at Yale University. She is board certified in both internal and addiction medicine.

As CMO, Martell will provide medical oversight and clinical development leadership in support of RRD's internal team on behalf of the Company's biopharmaceutical Product Development Team (PDT) partners.

An eleven-year veteran of RRD, Ms. Krane has more than 25 years of experience in drug development, including regulatory affairs and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. At RRD, Ms. Krane has had a central role in guiding partners through early stage development challenges while helping foster significant growth in asset value. She is adept at working strategically with the leadership teams of biopharmaceutical companies, boards, and investors and is ideally suited for her new role. Prior to joining RRD, Ms. Krane was vice president of regulatory affairs and corporate quality at Ariad Pharmaceuticals and held management level positions at several biopharmaceutical companies, including Genetics Institute and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals where she was regulatory therapeutic head for the development of hematology and oncology investigational and marketed products.

Ms. Krane has product development experience in multiple therapeutic areas, has developed successful global product registration strategies for several products, and has extensive submission experience developing IND, BLA, MAA, NDA, NDS, Orphan Designation, Fast Track, Special Protocol Assessment, and European Scientific Advice applications. Ms. Krane holds a B.S. in microbiology from the University of Massachusetts.

About RRD International: RRD International is a product development company that provides integrated, expert-level strategic, regulatory, and operational support to biopharmaceutical companies and investors. The Company's unique Product Development Team model (PDT) provides an effective, asset-centric alternative to traditional industry practices. While comprehensive in value, structure, and function – encompassing all aspects of a development program including strategic planning, management, and execution – the PDT model is also highly resource efficient with an intense focus on minimizing cost, time, and risk to achieve human proof-of-concept (POC). Since 2002, RRD has worked with more than 100 organizations across all major classes and therapeutic areas. For more information, visit www.rrdintl.com.

