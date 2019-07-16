RRD International Hires Nigel Thomas, PhD as Senior Vice President, Development Operations

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RRD International, a specialized product development company that provides strategic and operational support to biopharmaceutical companies and investors, today announced the appointment of Nigel Thomas, PhD as senior vice president development operations. Dr. Thomas has spent the last 25 years in global clinical development operations in both the CRO and biopharma industries having most recently served as vice president, clinical operations at Novavax, Inc. where he was responsible for building the company's clinical operations infrastructure to support Phase I through Phase III global clinical trial strategies and execution.

"Nigel's skillset and experience will be critically important to RRD as we continue to scale our product development team (PDT) model in support of a growing number of long-term development partnerships on a global basis," said Scott Tarrant, president of RRD International. "His deep understanding of development operations, management of cross-functional workstreams, and success in establishing efficient, scalable approaches will be immediately impactful to RRD and an invaluable asset to our partners."

"I'm excited to join RRD's leadership team at this important stage of the company's growth," said Thomas. "RRD's unique model, combined with the company's exceptional team provides an extraordinary alternative development option for infrastructure-light biopharma to rapidly accelerate value in new medicines, which was highly appealing to me and why I'm so pleased to join the company."

Prior to joining RRD, Thomas spent the previous eight years as vice president of clinical operations at Novavax. He has also held development operations roles at Intercell USA, Prestwick Pharmaceuticals, and Quintiles. He received his PhD in biochemistry & physiology from University of Reading, UK where he also earned his undergraduate degree in pathobiology and chemistry.

About RRD International :

RRD International is a product development company that provides integrated, expert-level strategic, regulatory and operational support to biopharmaceutical companies and investors. The Company's unique Product Development Team model (PDT) provides an effective, asset-centric alternative to traditional industry practices. While comprehensive in value, structure and function – encompassing all aspects of a development program including strategic planning, management and execution – the PDT model is also highly resource efficient with an intense focus on minimizing cost, time and risk to achieve human proof-of-concept (POC). Since 2002, RRD has worked with more than 100 organizations across all major classes and therapeutic areas. For more information, visit rrdintl.com.

