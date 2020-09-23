RRDS Awarded $241 Million Federal Fleet Vehicles IDIQ Contract By the General Services Administration (47QMCA20D004E)

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS, Inc., Southern California based federal contractor, is a solution-based systems integrator, known to provide custom-procurement, logistics and program management services to the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence community, various federal agencies and ally nations across the world.

This contract is awarded to RRDS under the GSA Fleet Vehicle Purchasing Program, the mandatory source for purchases of new non-tactical vehicles for Department of Defense and federal executive agencies. More than 50,000 vehicles are purchased annually through GSA Fleet Vehicle contracts, providing significant benefits and cost savings to the DOD and executive branch agencies.

Maxwell Sun, Vice President of RRDS' Supply Chain Management said: "RRDS is proud to support the General Services Administration by providing government agencies nationwide access to an expanding portfolio of award-winning commercial passenger vehicles. This is the second consecutive year that RRDS has received an IDIQ award under the GSA Fleet Vehicle Purchasing Program and is evidence of our unwavering commitment to our federal government customers' satisfaction. We look forward to working in cooperation with our teammates and the GSA in the coming year and hope to have the privilege of doing so for years to come."



About RRDS, Inc.

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

To learn more, please visit www.rrds.com.

SOURCE RRDS, Inc.

Related Links

http://rrds.com

