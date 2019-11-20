RRDS Awarded $75 Million IDIQ Contract (47QMCA20D0009) By The General Services Administration For 2020 Mazda Vehicles

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS, Inc., Southern California based federal contractor, is a solution based systems integrator, known to provide custom-procurement, logistics and program management services to the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence community, various federal agencies and ally nations across the world.

This contract is awarded to RRDS under the GSA Fleet Vehicle Purchasing Program, the mandatory source for purchases of new non-tactical vehicles for Department of Defense and federal executive agencies. More than 50,000 vehicles are purchased annually through GSA Fleet Vehicle contracts, providing significant benefits and cost savings to the DOD and executive branch agencies. RRDS will be the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles to the GSA under this IDIQ contract.

Fred Bouman, the Vice President of RRDS' Federal Business Vertical said: "I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished. This award is a direct result of several years of business development and strategy implementation. With a strong teammate in Mazda North American Operations, RRDS was able to clearly demonstrate the value we offer to the Government, resulting in a milestone award for the company. We look forward to providing safe and reliable vehicles to our nation's public servants in the coming year."

About RRDS, Inc.

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

About Mazda

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), which includes Mazda Motor of America, Inc., is Mazda Motor Corporation's North American arm, and constitutes the largest component of that company outside Japan. The company has its headquarters in Irvine, California and is headed by Masahiro Moro. To learn more, please visit www.mazdausa.com.

