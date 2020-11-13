RRDS Inc Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award From U.S. Department of Labor

RRDS Inc joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

Troy Barnes, CEO of RRDS said, "It is a true honor to be recognized for the first time as a HIRE VETS Gold Medallion award winner by the U.S. Department of Labor. We're proud of our company's unwavering commitment and accomplishments in hiring, training, and developing Veterans in the next stage of their careers. Our Veterans bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to the company. Their mission accomplishment attitude is not only infectious, but it inspires a spirit of pride that resonates throughout the rest of the company. We love our Veterans!"

About RRDS Inc

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

