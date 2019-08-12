RRDS Selected For $950 Million IDIQ Contract (FA8606-19-D-0037) For The United States Air Force

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS, Inc., the Southern California based federal contractor, is a solutions driven systems integrator, known to provide custom-procurement, logistics and project management services to the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence community, various federal agencies and ally nations across the world.

This contract is a commercial item contract vehicle, designed to rapidly equip aircrew with non-stock listed, commercial items. Under the ten year IDIQ award, RRDS will compete for task orders, to support a variety of disciplines ranging from, but not limited to: individual equipment, visual augmentation equipment, personal protective equipment and body armor, survival equipment, air crew support equipment, communication equipment, tactical equipment, load bearing equipment, lethality support items, and ancillary services and testing. Work will be performed, by the contractor, as indicated above and is expected to be completed by Aug. 8, 2029.

Message from the President of RRDS, Samir Naqvi and the CEO Troy Barnes: "Our team has worked tirelessly to establish RRDS as one of the premier providers of procurement and logistics based services, for the United States Government. It is our privilege to be selected as a prime contract holder, responsible for providing operational equipment to the United States Air Force Active Duty, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard and Department of Defense joint warfighters. To ensure the success of this mission, we look forward to our collaborative work with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, based out of Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

About RRDS, Inc.

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing complex PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission. To learn more, please visit www.rrds.com

