RREAF Holdings Announces Closing of Two Properties in Corpus Christi

The latest portfolio highlights RREAF's long-standing partnership with 3650 REIT and DLP Capital along with its commitment to providing quality housing to residents

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Holdings LLC, a private real estate investment and development firm based in Dallas, in partnership with 3650 REIT and DLP Capital today announced the acquisition of two properties in Corpus Christi marking the trio's second portfolio acquisition in less than 12 months.

The first property, Windy Shores in Aransas Pass, is build-to-rent with 155 total units constructed in 2004. Windy Shores features a pool, fitness center, basketball court, running track, park, playground, and tennis court. Pearl Point, the second asset, features a garden style multifamily property in Rockport, an affluent suburb of Corpus Christi. Built in 2020, the property has a total of 216 units, a resort style pool, fitness, and business center.

"The closing of the two acquisitions in Corpus Christi marks our second portfolio with 3650 REIT and DLP Capital to supply much needed, quality housing options for residents," said Graham Sowden, Director of Acquisitions at RREAF Holdings. "These communities are the third and fourth that RREAF has acquired in the Corpus Christi area in the past two years, a market that has demonstrated high demand for best-in-class management and quality communities. RREAF continues to execute on our strategy of value-add communities in growth markets"

"DLP Capital is excited to impact the housing crisis once again with these formidable partners," said Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital. "These acquisitions align perfectly with our strategy to bring safe, comfortable homes to working families in Corpus Christi, continuing our belief that we can do good while doing well for our investors."

Financing was provided by Nathan Stone and Guy Griffith at Berkadia, a leading multifamily investment sales advisor, mortgage banker and loan servicer. RREAF's in-house property management company, RREAF Residential, will be taking over property management on both assets. RREAF's multifamily division bought the properties from two different sellers and continues to be active in the sector with over 8,350 units acquired in the last five years. RREAF Holdings has also closed over $900 million in acquisitions and $400 million in dispositions for a total of $1.3 billion in transaction volume in the last 12 months. DLP Capital has approximately $3 billion in assets under management.

"3650 is pleased to help finance the acquisitions of these two properties, which provide residents in the growing Corpus Christi market high-quality housing optionality," said 3650 REIT Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jonathan Roth. "The build-to-rent sector in particular has exhibited continued rent growth, while the fundamentals of the multifamily sector remain strong, even in today's challenging and uncertain market environment. We're thrilled to work once again with sophisticated partners RREAF Holdings and DLP Capital, as earning repeat business is a hallmark of 3650's consistent focus on relationship lending. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and closing additional transactions in the coming months that align with our strategy of investing in 'change winners' across asset classes as the nation continues to recover from the pandemic."

RREAF plans to renovate units and common areas at both properties. At Windy Shores, its team will add a dog park and revamp the office area, club house, fitness center, pool area, tennis courts, and playground. At Pearl Point, RREAF's arranging to add upgraded technology packages to each unit.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas with roots that go back 35 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under five main divisions catering primarily to middle America with its programmatic value-add multifamily acquisitions, opportunistic hospitality and resort acquisitions, core ground-up development, large and highly amenitized master planned developments and its ground-up extended stay hospitality development division.

RREAF employs over 375 people, mostly across the Sun Belt region, handling a wide range of commercial real estate investment matters, including in-house underwriting, due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting and legal support. RREAF, along with its debt and equity partners, has built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $3.5 billion in assets, across 14 states, under management. Winner of the 2021 Multifamily Operator of the Year Award and selected as an Optigo® 2022 Select Sponsor, RREAF values the impact that it has on local communities. RREAF's mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, residents and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence and expertise with integrity, vision, values and purpose. For more information, please visit rreaf.com .

About DLP Capital

DLP Capital is a private real estate investment and financial services company focused on making an IMPACT by acquiring, developing, and building relationships, housing, leaders, and organizations. DLP Capital executes its IMPACT through a wide array of business divisions and companies including lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, construction management, development, and loan servicing.

Through the Elite Execution System, as well as the company's exclusive membership platforms focused on business scaling, investment housing, family, and wealth, DLP Capital impacts lives by empowering its clients to choose, create, grow and preserve prosperity. For more information, visit www.dlpcapital.com or follow us on @dlpcapital.

About 3650 REIT

3650 (pronounced "Thirty-Six Fifty") REIT is a nationwide commercial real estate lender originating and servicing portfolio loans for relationship borrowers in addition to other strategic investments. 3650 REIT's highly differentiated investment process, national scale, vertically integrated platform and rated special servicer status enable it to deliver tailored financing solutions, high-touch service and reliable, customer-focused outcomes. Additionally, 3650 REIT's ability to retain the risk on each investment allows it to closely manage its portfolio. Co-Founders and Managing Partners Toby Cobb, Justin Kennedy and Jonathan Roth have played leading roles in the evolution of the CRE debt markets. Headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville. For more information, visit: www.3650REIT.com.

