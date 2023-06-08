RREAF Holdings Announces Newly Open Trails at Hunter Pointe Multifamily Complex

The latest project highlights RREAF Holdings' commitment to bringing highly amenitized multifamily properties to Nashville area residents

DALLAS , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Holdings LLC, a private real estate investment and development firm, today announced that their latest multifamily community, Trails at Hunter Pointe, is now open and fully operational. Located in Gallatin, TN, RREAF Residential, a branch of RREAF Holdings, is the property management company for the complex.

Located 25 minutes outside of Nashville, the 216 resort-esque apartment community includes one and two-bedroom units, that are currently occupied at 94% and 45% respectively. The units feature nine-foot ceilings and include access to a variety of community-style amenities such as a pool, bark park for pet owners, on-site maintenance, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The property sits near RREAF's second development in the area, Shoppes at Hunter Pointe, a new shopping center that will include a daycare, pediatric dentist, nail salon, and potential restaurants, all scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

"We are excited to become a part of the Gallatin community, as well as introduce our new development, Trails at Hunter Pointe, to bring much-needed supply to the market," said Melanie French, chief executive officer of RREAF Residential. "We are always looking to expand our multifamily property portfolio, and the city of Gallatin is a wonderful spot for that expansion. RREAF continues to see opportunities within the Nashville market."

Realizing strong job market demand, companies including General Motors, Amazon, Facebook, Gap, and AllianceBernstein have expanded their presence in Nashville and Gallatin. RREAF is well positioned to deliver quality housing options to this growing market. As RREAF welcomes new residents and further immerses itself in the Gallatin community, the company is committed to creating the highest quality and affordable living solutions. Currently, the average price of a two-bedroom unit in the Trails at Hunter Pointe is $1,614, which sits comfortably below the average price in the rest of Gallatin.

To learn more about Trails at Hunters Pointe, please visit: www.trailsathunterpointe.com.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas with roots that go back 37 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under five main divisions catering primarily to middle America with its programmatic value-add multifamily acquisitions, opportunistic hospitality and resort acquisitions, core ground-up development, large and highly amenitized master planned developments, acquisition / re-development of RV Resort Communities, Student Housing, and its ground-up extended stay hospitality development division.

RREAF and its subsidiary companies employ over 450 people directly and many thousand indirectly, mostly across the Sun Belt region, handling a wide range of commercial real estate investment matters, including in-house underwriting, due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting and legal support. RREAF, along with its debt and equity partners, has built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $4.5 billion in assets, across 15 states, under management. Winner of the 2021 and 2022 Multifamily Operator of the Year Award and selected as an Optigo® 2022 and 2023 Select Sponsor, RREAF values the impact that it has on local communities. RREAF's mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, residents, and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence and expertise with integrity, vision, values, and purpose. For more information, please visit https://rreaf.com/.

About RREAF Residential

RREAF Residential is a fully integrated property management firm specializing in workforce housing communities. RREAF Residential currently manages a multifamily portfolio consisting of 10,000+ units, with properties located primarily across the South, Southeast and Southern Atlantic regions of the United States. RREAF Residential prides itself on being able to efficiently and professionally manage assets throughout its life cycle. With an experienced team of corporate and on-site professionals, RREAF Residential is focused on growing revenues, managing expenses, and improving overall performance of its communities while providing safe and affordable housing to middle America. For more information, please visit rreafresidential.com.

