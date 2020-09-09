Rritual™ Announces Suite of Premium Functional Mushroom and Adaptogenic Elixirs

Backed by a leading team of scientists, doctors and experts across the wellness space, Rritual elixirs are made using whole mycelium to provide the beneficial bioactive compounds and metabolites that only mushrooms contain. Synergistic adaptogenic herbs and botanicals are also included to enhance the benefits of each mushroom and create balanced elixirs that nourish the body, mind and spirit. Developed with guidance by plant-based expert and Rritual President, Dr. Mike Hart, the full product offering includes:

Reishi Relax : formulated for stress support, balanced mood and blissful sleep, infused with ashwagandha root, cacao and cinnamon to support optimal wellbeing.

: formulated for stress support, balanced mood and blissful sleep, infused with ashwagandha root, cacao and cinnamon to support optimal wellbeing. Chaga Immune : enhances immune health and stress defense, featuring a synergistic blend of immune-boosting botanicals such as Atragulus and Rritual's proprietary immune blend™

: enhances immune health and stress defense, featuring a synergistic blend of immune-boosting botanicals such as Atragulus and Rritual's proprietary immune blend™ Lion's Mane Focus: optimizes cognitive health, memory and creativity, providing a proven mental boost with a mix of Rhodiola root and Ayurvedic herbs such as Bacopa.

Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for alternatives to help strengthen and boost their immune systems, and they're turning to functional foods and holistic health solutions to support those goals. Recent data from Food Navigator shows an 800% demand increase for key mushroom varieties, with demand currently outstripping supply. According to Grandview Research, the global functional mushroom market is slated to exceed $50B by 2025, and Google Trends notes that searches for "reishi mushroom" have increased over 70% in the last year.

"For millennia, people have consumed mushrooms for their therapeutic and healing powers. Rritual is proud to bring together those age-old practices with data-backed research to create new formulas for the needs of modern-day consumers," said David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual. "Whether to relieve stress, increase mental output or boost immunity, we want to be a trusted and effective component of a consumer's daily health and wellness routine."

"The health and wellness benefits of mushrooms and plant-based therapies are backed by decades of scientific research. Rritual's new line of elixirs embraces that research and provides consumers with an easy way to get a daily dose of the powerful effects," said Dr. Mike Hart, President of Rritual. "We're proud to provide consumers a natural way to experience a better quality of life."

All three Rritual formulas are entirely plant-based and vegan, with their own unique flavor profiles. Beginning fall 2020, the elixirs will be available in 14 stick packs and in 250 gram tubs. There will also be a 14-day variety pack available that includes all three elixir formulations. The products will be available via Rritual's website and through the Rritual Amazon store.

Launched in 2020, Rritual is guided by a single purpose: to help each and everyone meet the demands of modern life with style and ease through mushroom adaptogens. Rritual makes premium plant-based elixir products in small batches featuring mindfully-selected medicinal mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs. To help support and achieve an optimal need-state, Rritual offers a range of products to fit every lifestyle. Rritual produces simple mushroom adaptogen products with limited, yet very purposeful and organic ingredients. Most of all, Rritual wants to help people adapt to the strain of modern life and prove that mushrooms truly are the world's greatest superfoods. You can learn more about Rritual by visiting www.wearerritual.com or find them on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

