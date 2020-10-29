Rritual Recognized at Annual ERCM Buyer's Choice Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rritual , a premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom market, announced today that its Reishi adaptogen elixir placed second within the Whole Body & Mind Wellness category at the annual ERCM Buyer's Choice Awards.

Rritual was selected among dozens of consumer brands in the wellness space by leading retail buyers, including CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, Rite Aid and other national outlets. During this year's virtual event, retailers cited Rritual's inviting and attractive packaging, as well as the brand's expanding market share in the increasingly popular functional mushrooms category, as their primary reasons for selecting the brand for the award.

Retail buyers at the event virtually casted their votes based on product packaging and innovation. This year's ERCM Buyer's Choice winners reflected the rising demand for products that help relax both the body and mind in this particularly stressful year.

"Rritual's performance at the ERCM Buyer's Choice Awards was not only a vote of confidence for the long-term potential of our product line but also a clear indication that there is strong demand for high-quality and accessible mushroom products among mainstream consumers and retailers alike," said David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual. "Our team looks forward to continue building valuable relationships in the retail space and is thrilled to showcase the benefits of plant-based therapies to new audiences."

Earlier this year, Rritual announced its forthcoming line of easy-to-mix adaptogenic elixirs formulated to optimize physical and mental function. The brand's three product offerings, including Reishi Relax, Chaga Immune and Lion's Mane Focus, contain beneficial bioactive compounds and metabolites that can be easily incorporated in a daily wellness routine.

Retailers and consumers can learn more about Rritual's ERCM award in this month's Drug Store News profile .

