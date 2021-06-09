Rritual Superfoods Announces ECRM European Virtual Conference Attendance

Company Sales Leaders Attend European Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements Program Connecting with International Retailers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled several meetings with international retailers at the ECRM European Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Supplements Program. In attendance at the conference will be names such as Superdrug, Holland & Barret, Boots, Clicks, Stephenson's, BIPA Parfumerien, Ocean Healthcare, and Laboratories URGO among others.

"We're placing a strong emphasis on international expansion and have set aggressive growth targets for the rest of this year and beyond. I am extremely encouraged by the interest we've received from international retailers in advance of this ECRM event." said Rritual CEO, Mr. David Kerbel.

"Rritual's performance at the ECRM Buyer's Choice Awards in the United States was not only a vote of confidence for the long-term potential of our product line but also a clear indication that there is strong demand for high-quality and accessible products among mainstream consumers and retailers alike. Our team looks forward to continuing to build relationships in the retail space and is thrilled to showcase the benefits of plant-based therapies to European audiences."

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



