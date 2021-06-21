Rritual Superfoods Lists with Health Food Marketplace 'The Good Trends'

The Good Trends B2B Wholesale Marketplace to Elevate the Rritual Brand to Local Healthy Specialty Food Retailers Throughout USA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is excited to announce the listing of the Rritual Superfoods product line on leading health food marketplace, 'The Good Trends.'

"Rritual's strategy to put our products within arms-reach of customers throughout the USA includes a strong emphasis on independently owned health and wellness retailers," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual President and CEO. "The Good Trends leads the field in providing neighborhood and independently owned retailers with access to brands on the leading edge, and the ability to benefit from scale, supporting those businesses to thrive and serve their significant and very loyal customer base."

The Good Trends B2B wholesale marketplace is on a mission to connect local healthy specialty food brands and mission-driven retailers. As a result, Rritual's innovative product line is an ideal fit with 'The Good Trends.'

Rritual's products are made with mindfully selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. Placement of the Rritual brand in this channel with 'The Good Trends' providing a whole new set of consumers with access to Rritual's product line, and continues to establish a foundation for the Rritual brand to help define and lead the Superfoods category.

Rritual's full line of products can be found at the following link on The Good Trends:

https://thegoodtrends.com/search.php?search_query=rritual§ion=product

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About 'The Good Trends'

The Good Trends is a B2B wholesale marketplace on a mission to connect local healthy specialty food brands and mission-driven retailers. We - The Good Trends co-founders – are passionate about food, about brands and about retail. As simple as it seems, we have set a mission to ourselves to help transform wholesale by connecting small healthy mission-driven brands with a diverse network of retail locations through a powerful yet easy-to-navigate technology platform. Our purpose is to allow all consumers in the US to access healthier, more local food products in their local stores by streamlining food wholesale and making it more transparent. https://thegoodtrends.com/

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself to lead and define functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

