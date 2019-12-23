RRMine Building Credible Hashrate Asset and Awarded With 'The Best Reputation of Hashrate Asset Management Platform 2019'

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 21, 2019 (UTC+8:00), RRMine attended the International Digital Mining Summit with the theme of "Rebuild The Future" hosted by lieyun finance as a strategic partner. Moreover, RRMine won the award of "Best Reputation of Hashrate Asset Management Platform 2019". Yung Cheng Tsou, Global CEO of RRMine (hereinafter referred to as Tsou) made a public speech and joined the roundtable as a special guest.

RRMine Awarded With "The Best Reputation of Hashrate Asset Management Platform 2019"

RRMine is committed to building reliable hashrate assets and providing users with superior hashrate asset management services, which has been highly recognized by users and the digital industry.

The top ten awards of this summit were selected through online voting and the expert jury team's opinions. RRMine is more than deserving of the Honor Prize as it exemplifies the first-class service standard, customized user experience and advanced technologies.

RRMine CEO: Decentralized Hashrate Asset Management Building Credible Hashrate Asset

Through a comprehensive interpretation of RRMine's hashrate contract design, Mr. Tsou presented how RRMine has built credible hashrate assets all-rounded by standardization, market risk resistance, high liquidity, decentralization and long-term stability etc.

The New Chapter of Digital Mining: Building Global Hashrate Infrastructure and Realizing the Free Flow of Hashrate Asset

RRMine Global CEO Mr. Tsou with Zhong Zhuang, CEO of BTC.com, Meng Kong, founder of VeryHash as well as other important guests, discussed the future of digital mining at the roundtable session.

Tsou reviewed the major events during 2019. RRMine rooted in Hainan to vigorously develop blockchain technology, constantly promote its globalization and achieve greatness. He expressed his perspectives for the evolution of hashrate industry and its future: in terms of the development of the whole industry, the global free flow of hashrate is a trend and there definitely will be a platform for hashrate infrastructure in the future. RRMmine is committed to becoming such a platform. Under the circumstances, everyone can own hashrate asset easily.

